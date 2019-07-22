Reasons Why Some Women Moan and Scream in Bed (And Are Louder Than Men!)

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We are women, hear us roar!

Maybe it’s from adult films or firsthand experience, but you’ve probably noticed that us women tend to vocalize our pleasure more than our male counterparts. As humans, it seems like we are inclined to make noises related to different feelings ― you know, like moaning when your stomach is upset or blurting out “brr” when you are cold. It should make sense that with something intense like an orgasm, making moaning or screaming noises would be natural. Well, sometimes yes, and sometimes no. I’ve had partners that don’t make a peep; even when coming they don’t make a sound. It mystifies me.

So why do women moan and scream? Has it always been this way? This is something for both men and women to read. New facts about doing it never hurts.

Sending Messages

If you are moaning, the man knows he’s doing something right. If he changes angles or grabs the wrong thing and you stop moaning, he should be smart enough to know that you are not enjoying it. That way you don’t have to talk, he’ll just pick up on your sounds.

It’s science

Moaning is an automatic response to pleasure. Sometimes this is an involuntary response during sexy time.

Hurry Up

Women say that they moan to speed up sex so their partner can finish. Understandable. Look, sometimes you have stuff to do and sex is taking too long! I’m too old for those hour long romps. I get all winded and chaffed.

Anytime

Moaning and screaming doesn’t necessarily mean the woman is about to climax. Some of their bits and pieces could be hyper sensitive when worked up.

Have you ever moaned while just making out?

Ego Boosters

Many said that they moan to boost his self-esteem. Yeah, you got me there. I’ve done both true and fake moaning. Not as over the top as the x-rated films, though. What’s up with those ladies?

Harder

We know that moaning is a turn-on for guys and doing it will turn him on even more. There’s nothing like having lots of foreplay with a guy so that he’s literally begging for it.

Truth

Sometimes women pretend they’re orgasming just to make guys feel good about themselves. Sometimes it seems like the guy is just working at it so hard and getting so frustrated and tired. But just because we didn’t come for real, doesn’t mean we didn’t enjoy it, though!

For the Boys!

Vocalization during sex is a good thing for guys, so they know they are doing something right and giving pleasure. Using all your senses in bed makes the act top notch. Guys will pick up on the smallest of moans, so be sure to not only make it authentic, but do change up the volume.

Sometimes we have a million thoughts running through our heads when it comes to having sex. By moaning, it helps you clear your head and focus on the enjoyment of the act.

You’re boring me

Women will makes certain noises when they are bored, tired or feeling uncomfortable, so the man will finish quicker.

Quiet?

Quiet sex is weird. Then you have to listen to bed squeak, or the squishy noises you are making. When I hear “quiet sex” I get a visual of a husband and wife who sleep in separate beds and do it with the lights off.

I do what I want

Because we like it and it feels good. (Best answer.)

Be loud! Be proud!

Original by Chewy Boese