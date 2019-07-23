Slutty Girl Problems: Here’s How I Became A Sex Worker

What she loved the most about the experience was seeing all of the “various worlds” in one space. She writes, “You look to your left and see a couple enjoying themselves. At the table next to them, there are three girls sitting together in their cosplay outfits. When you look to your right, there’s a man receiving nipple bondage from a worker. And then, in the middle of the stage, another man is getting tied up by a Dominatrix who later drips hot candle wax all over him.”

Her fellow customers played the part, and she was thrilled to have “someone to practice kinky skills with.” She had such an amazing and memoral time that the second time she went, she wasn’t a customer. Instead, she was a “worker and a researcher,” serving drinks to the customers.

She found that the bar’s décor looked similar to a jail, and followed the performer through what looked like a jail gate. That night, she tried her hands at games like spanking, whipping, and candle wax . But there was a question of who would be the victim.

From Submissive to Sadistic

She opens up about her path from identifying as a submissive person to finding her stride as a dominatrix. “Spending time there,” she writes, “is how I began to recognize my sadistic side.” She found the balance of power and servitude “satisfying,” she says.

But she says that it was a specific kind of sex work that didn’t involve intercourse, or even showing one’s genitals. “Other than those two caveats, everything and anything else is allowed,” she writes. She lists a few examples of what else the bar offers: “Ball bondage. Cross-dressing. Transforming into a non-human. Masturbating with panties on. Erotic vibration play. And a whole lot of humiliation.”

She writes that she found the interaction with strangers freeing, and that she actually experiences BDSM as a type of “alternative meditation.” Instead of being sexual, she describes the experience as “centered around self-recognition and power sharing.”

For people who would like to see it for themselves, she says, “I suggest you check out an S&M bar, dungeon or play space in your own neighborhood to do some research… and maybe even to give it a try. Then you’ll know what I’m saying.”

Original by Sunny