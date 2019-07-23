If you ask a man, there’s nothing not to like about anal sex: it’s different, it feels tighter, and because it isn’t as common as vaginal intercourse or oral sex, it feels a little risque. Though many men may question if their girlfriend is really into the whole other-hole situation down there, it’s estimated that around 86 percent of women have at least tried anal sex, even if it’s something they haven’t added into their sexual routines.

But if you’ve gone to the backdoor with your lady more than once, you may wonder what the experience is like for her — and if it gets her as hot as it gets you.

The answer from women who have tried it — and liked it? Yes, it definitely gets them turned on (why else would they do it, huh?) but it’s for different reasons than you would think. Here, women share what their experience of having anal sex is like — complete with GIFs, because, ya know, sometimes something so dirty requires a little humor:

Read more on AskMen: “What Women Really Think About Anal Sex“