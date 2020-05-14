How Long Does it Take to Sell a House – 2020 Guide

Finally making the decision to sell your house and buy a new home is something that feels both scary and amazing at the same time. You get to be excited about moving into something more modern, prettier, and in a better neighborhood, but you will also have to face all kinds of difficult tasks. Moving all of your stuff, cleaning the entire house, painting the walls and other things like that can be hard to deal with. Once you are done with all of that, it is time to give away your old keys to the new owner.

However, selling a house is not an easy task either. It will take up a lot of your time and will require a lot of documents to be handled. At this moment, you are probably wondering just how long does the entire process really take. Is it a month, is it three months or maybe even a couple of years? Well, there is no exact answer to this question, especially in 2020. There are many things that need to be factored in which will let you come up with a rough estimate of just how long it will take to sell your house.

Here is some of the information you will need to come to that estimate.

Time of the year

The factor that has the most influence on how long it will take to sell your home is the season of the year. The season you choose to list it for sale will heavily influence just exactly how long it will take to be sold. For example, fall and winter are not exactly the best seasons for this kind of project. Most people avoid moving during these times because their kids start going to school or because of the cold temperature or snowy roads. No one likes to move while there is snow outside.

So, what season is the best out of the bunch? Well, we believe that it is best that you list it on the market somewhere during the spring or summer months. Most kids are out of school and will be free to be part of the moving process. Not only are there more potential customers during the summer days, but you might even get a better offer for your price. Studies have shown that sellers make a couple of extra thousand dollars during the summer.

Home Buyers

Finding the right real estate agent is not easy, especially in 2020. There are tons of different agencies out there that claim that they have the best real estate agents, but can you really trust them? Some claim that they will sell your house hundreds of thousands of dollars higher than its real market value while others try to downplay its price thousands of dollars.

It is normal to hesitate whether you should ever hire a real estate agent or just put it up on the market by yourself. We wouldn’t recommend doing this task by yourself, but if you truly do not feel like working with a real estate agency then you maybe you should consider home buyers. These companies will buy away your home from you in cash.

Sure, their offer might not be as high as you would expect, but the sale could be done in just a couple of days and you will get everything in cash. Would you rather have $50,000 more in two or three months or have the cash in your hands right away? If you are looking for homebuyers in your area, check out avantehomebuyers.

Location

Another very important thing that most people consider is the location of the house you are selling. For example, if you are located in a neighborhood with a good reputation for schools in the area, crime and other things that are beneficial for raising a family will probably be sold a lot faster. A house that is located in a sketchy neighborhood without any schools in the area, there will be a lot less interested buyers.

However, these are not the only factors when people look for a good location. A residence that is located next to a noisy and busy street will also be avoided by most buyers. You probably have gotten used to the annoying sound of cars nearby, but others will see it as a huge annoyance.

Another thing to consider is the distance between the nearest city and your residence. For example, if it is just a couple of miles, that is a good location. Even suburban neighborhoods that are more than ten miles away are still a good option. Rural areas are not the first choice for most people that are looking to invest in a property.

Pricing

The first thing buyers look at before even considering a certain property is the pricing. While it might not be the deciding factor for most people, it does help attract customers if you have it set at a lower listing. Of course, this does not mean that you should list it at some seriously low price point. Keeping it listed a couple of thousands of dollars below its market value will inspire many people to consider it as an option.

The more buyers show up at your front door, the higher you can push the price. Buyers will be competing against each other which means you will probably be getting tons of different offers. You get to choose the one that seems most appealing to you.

Real estate agent

Assuming that you do not feel comfortable dealing with home buyers, your only option left is to hire a real estate agent.

The property agent’s expertise in selling homes will influence just how long it will take to sell your house. The more experience they have in this area and with selling houses in your neighborhood, the higher the chances someone will give you a good offer. For a good offer, a house needs good marketing and an agent will do exactly that.

By going through all of these factors we mentioned, you will be able to create an estimate of just how long it will take to sell your house.