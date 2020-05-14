How is Dakota Johnson Fighting Depression?

Mental illness is a serious subject, and people are finally opening up and trying to battle it; however, they can. Celebrities are also experiencing it too, and one of those celebrities who also opened up about the subject is Dakota Johnson.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star shared, “My brain moves at a million miles per minute I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy.” The actress also mentioned to Marie Claire that she stayed up “at night, all night, every night,” due to her “brain goes to crazy dark places with it.”

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, ‘Oh, this is a thing I can fall into,” said the actress. She is now learning to fight it differently. “But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

Other celebrities who have experienced the same or similar things as Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson’s daughter are Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and Selena Gomez.