Women and Men Agree on How Many Lovers Is TOO Many

Hey, we’ve all got past relationships; some we remember fondly, and others we’d rather forget about entirely. When you finally meet that someone new who you want to share your life with, you may be asked (or want to know yourself) just how many people came before this particular coupling. The answer can be rather devastating or embarrassing, but one website wants you to know what most people consider to be a normal number, so you don’t have to feel the shame any longer.

Do you fall short or way over this “magic” number of partners?

Polling Place

IllicitEncounters, a site for married people looking for lustful evenings with people other than their spouse, decided to do a survey on what men and woman think is the ideal amount of sexual partners to have for themselves and their significant others.

The Magic Number

Astoundingly, both parties came to an agreement that there was a perfect number of partners: 12. The surveyed folks believed that having 12 sexual partners showed that the person is “sexually adventurous, liberal and transient.”