Women and Men Agree on How Many Lovers Is TOO Many

How many lovers have you been with?
Hey, we’ve all got past relationships; some we remember fondly, and others we’d rather forget about entirely. When you finally meet that someone new who you want to share your life with, you may be asked (or want to know yourself) just how many people came before this particular coupling. The answer can be rather devastating or embarrassing, but one website wants you to know what most people consider to be a normal number, so you don’t have to feel the shame any longer.
Do you fall short or way over this “magic” number of partners?
Polling Place
IllicitEncounters, a site for married people looking for lustful evenings with people other than their spouse, decided to do a survey on what men and woman think is the ideal amount of sexual partners to have for themselves and their significant others.
The Magic Number
Astoundingly, both parties came to an agreement that there was a perfect number of partners: 12. The surveyed folks believed that having 12 sexual partners showed that the person is “sexually adventurous, liberal and transient.”
Too Little
When asked what they thought about people with ten or fewer partners, the participants felt that that person would be “too conservative” or “sexually inexperienced.”
If they had more than the magic number of 12, that was just too much…
Too Much
Respondents said that if some was reaching 19 or 20 partners, they probably had traits like being too selfish, being difficult to please, or being “too eager to jump from partner to partner.”
Knowing the Truth
In an interesting twist, just less than half of the female respondents said they wanted to know how many people their partner has been with. Just over half of the males said they wanted to know.
Ego Massaging
Illicitencounters creator Christian Grant said, “Men are a little more self-conscious when it comes to competition. They want to be seen as the biggest and best; whether that stems from genuinely wanting to satisfy their partner or to massage their own ego is another matter entirely. Women on the other hand, they’re just happy to enjoy the moment, past experiences aside.”
Original by Emily Hingle