A Quick Guide to Visiting Manchester

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Manchester is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities throughout the UK. However, this northern powerhouse is known for more than just it’s delicious restaurants and quirky bars. The property market up North is thriving in recent years, which means more tourists and visitors are making their way to the city. Although it has had a dark past and tragic history in recent years, Manchester stands strong, and so does its economy. There has never been a better time to pick up your bags and flock to Manchester. Even if you’re visiting for a day or end up staying for years to come, there is something beautiful about the capital of the North.

Unique bars and restaurants to enjoy

Whether you’re a local looking for a new place to eat, or a newbie searching for a tasty meal to finish your day of exploring, Manchester has more than enough choice. From Instagram-ready bars to delicious cafes and bistros, there is an endless number of both bars and restaurants alike. The Refuge offers a chic and airy feel, while The Oast House provides visitors with picturesque views that are particularly popular in the winter months when the festive teepee comes out. A large number of venues available means Manchester is a top tourist choice for all the foodies out there.

The shopping district to explore

If you’re tired of shopping around the same complex in your local area, it may be time to visit Manchester. Not only does the city center offer two huge malls, full of a variety of high-street and high-end brands, but just outside of the city, you can spend a day in the Trafford Centre. This shopping mall boasts over 280 stores, including Selfridges and Co, Laura Ashley, and Radley London. The shopping district expands over the city, which means it’s perfect for a couple’s night away or even for a day out with the girls.

A cultural investment

Since the regeneration of Manchester, more investors are being encouraged to see the available properties. There is a demand for buy to let properties in the city as an increasing number of young professionals look for a home in the Northern capital. Plus, city-centre locations are popular due to accessible transport links and proximity to employment opportunities. With rental yields are high as 9%, Manchester is an investment you won’t regret. RW Invest can advise any investor looking at Manchester buy to let properties. Their expertise and guidance will ensure you have a smooth and enjoyable investment process. Due to the constant rotation of property availability, Manchester is ideal for anyone looking for a practical investment.

Impressive architecture and rich history

One of the main reasons that Manchester is popular with visitors is the remarkable architecture around the city and the rich history. You can experience this history through countless museums dotted around, as well as walking and bicycle tours. If you’re looking at living in Manchester, you’ll inevitably be clued up on their history after a few weeks. It’s worth taking a day out of your busy schedule to take a look around and indulge in the culture, even if you’ve chosen to live in Manchester.

Somewhere to call home

Those looking to settle down and find full-time employment could give Manchester a try. Northern people and Mancunians are friendly and helpful, and this makes them ideal neighbours and brilliant friends. Plus, who doesn’t love living in a city with everything within a stone’s throw away from your doorstep? Manchester has a regular and reliable tram service you can make use of if you’re living inner city or even beyond.