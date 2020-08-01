How Online SMS Is Evolving In 2020

Long gone are the days where we were tied to telecommunication providers to send text messages. If we were to go back 10 or 15 years in the past, we would have to pay a lot of money just for a couple of SMSes. It was too expensive and everyone preferred to just call instead of sending any kind of a text message. There was no reason not to call because it was simply cheaper. But, there are obvious benefits to sending SMS instead of talking on the phone which is why online SMS has started evolving in 2020.

You are probably wondering why you would use SMS in these times when you clearly have free access to social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Viber, and many more which can be used with the Internet and without any further expenses. Well, sure, these instant messaging applications are great, but they will never be as reliable as SMS, especially when it is online.

Of course, if your need for any kind of communication is purely casual, then I strongly suggest sticking with any of these social media platforms to communicate with people. But, if there is a larger purpose to your needs for communication, online SMS might be the solution. The reliability is very important for running businesses and marketing strategies

However, if you are still not convinced on why you should make the transition to SMS instead of staying with regular messaging apps, here are some trends that have appeared in 2022 keep you up-to-date on what is currently going on this topic.

More Freedom

One of the most obvious benefits to online SMS compared to the traditional way of sending text messages on the phone is the fact that you have a lot more control over what you are able to send. In the past and even today, telecommunication providers limit the number of characters you can have in one SMS. The limit used to be around 160 characters, but today that limit has been increased to 200, 300, and sometimes up to 1600 characters. But, anything above 1000 characters is quite rare in most telecommunication providers because usually, they do not offer these types of features.

You might think that 1000 characters are more than enough to send any kind of information, but why should you limit yourself in any kind of way? Right now, there are so many online SMS platforms that allow you to fit a lot more words and letters into a single message.

More control

Have you ever found yourself in a situation when you do not feel comfortable sending a certain SMS message? The reason that you do not want to press that final button is that it seems like it is too late and you do not want to wake up your friend or your coworker. However, the information you want to convey is very important and essential that they get as soon as possible.

With platforms such as SMSpapa platform and other similar platforms you will be able to schedule your SMS to be sent in anytime you want so make sure to click here for more information. If you do not feel like waking up at 6 AM in the morning to convey your information, you can just set up the scheduler and the information will be sent at the right time without you having to do anything.

Sent, delivered, received and seen

One of my favorite improvements or evolutions in the text messaging world is the fact that we get to see whether our information has been sent, whether there has been some kind of error, when it has been delivered, when it is received by the recipient and when it is seen. I think it is safe to claim that most of us have experienced this evolution in social media websites such as Facebook or Instagram.

Unfortunately, achieving this with regular network SMS is simply impossible. Many have tried to do any kind of changes with this technology, but I am not sure that there will be any kind of improvements anytime soon. Many experts claim that fixing or adding new features to regular SMS texting is almost impossible. But, with online SMS, a lot of things can change and have changed.

These platforms provide us with the features that we have been missing out on for such a long time. You get delivery reports on when your message is sent when it has been delivered and whether it has been seen by the recipient. This may not be a very important piece of information for everyone, but for someone that is running a business or collaborating with coworkers, it is essential.

Branding

Have you ever received a message from an unknown number and have never replied to it? Did this unknown number deter you from replying to the message which ultimately led to some kind of an issue in the future? Well, that does not have to happen anymore because with online text messaging platforms, you can actually put a brand on your ID.

So, the next time you are sending an important message to someone for the first time, they will be able to see your company’s name. This kind of branded id provides all of your contacts with a lot more trust which is essential for marketing and making sales.

For example, I personally, don’t pick up often on unknown numbers. But, if the ID caller is obviously of a company that that is familiar to me, I would immediately pick up.

Online storage

I think it is also very important to mention that all of your text messages that are sent through this type of online SMS platform will be stored online. Most of the time you will have instant access to this storage and you can always export the information, the numbers, and the texts into a document that you can save on your computer or wherever you want.

Online SMS will keep evolving in the next couple of years and I think the benefits of using it, especially for a company are quite obvious.