How To Reach All Your Audience Via Bulk Sms Marketing Platform – 2020 Guide

How to Grow Your Ecommerce Website With Bulk Message Marketing

SMS marketing involves the exchange of useful information about a company with potential buyers. For this, messages describing promotions, questionnaires and other information are used, which is sent to mobile phones of the target audience. Marketing principles are similar to those used when planning email campaigns.

Emails remain relevant, but the response to SMS messages is much higher. Users view texts on their phones in 98% of cases. This means that a client will definitely see your message.

Many businesses still doubt the use of marketing and bulk SMS marketing tool. The main task of any advertising campaign is to promote your services. Customers are more likely to view and respond to an SMS, while an email may not be noticed due to loads of spam filling their inboxes.

How to develop SMS marketing for an eCommerce store

SMS marketing is most effective when you have a list of active subscribers. For customers to respond positively to your messages, they must be ready to receive them. Before starting the bulk messaging campaign, get users’ permission to receive such messages. For this, offer them the option to subscribe to your company’s newsletter during the checkout process. In this way, you will collect the necessary information about your clients, which will help you segment the target audience database.

You can also use keywords for targeting. Ask customers to send a keyword to your company number to subscribe to the newsletter. This will allow users, who are interested in your services, quickly find out about the latest updates and news.

Choose a short phone number for your company that is easy to remember. Use it to communicate with a large audience.

Automation services will help you with this. If you communicate with a small number of clients, you can use long numbers.

The success of your marketing depends on the set goals and the chosen strategy of the advertising campaign. Regardless of the principles you use, you will notice a significant increase in conversions on your site, growth of sales and the increased interest of your target audience. The main advantages of such a marketing approach include:

1. High percentage of the read SMS text messages. Users are more likely to be interested in your product, which will lead to an increased ROI.

2. Ability to target a specific audience using mobile devices. Many customers use smartphones, so it is important to develop SMS marketing. Messages are intended for reading on mobile devices, they will be displayed correctly, and there will be no difficulties during reading.

3. Reaching users of different ages. SMS messages are the simplest and most understandable way to exchange information, so you can offer your services to both the younger generation and older people.

Sending of bulk SMS from a website allows you to notify a large number of consumers about changes in the work of your company, notify about new arrivals, or share other important information that will help you increase the conversion rate. Starting a messaging campaign to all of your SMS customers not always effective. Increase your campaign’s impact by connecting your text message campaign with other marketing channels (email, web push notifications, and messengers). This tactic allows you to deliver the right information to the right people at the right time. Multichannel marketing is a MUST.

You should try to segment your audience for targeted SMS offers like clothing for children or discounts for popular holidays. You are able to segment your clients according to their location, age, interests, gender, mobile network code, activity and more. The more segments you have, the more relevant your SMS campaign is.

SMS Samples for E-commerce

There are several principles that can help increase the interest of your target audience. You can start communicating with your customers by doing the following:

1. Welcome SMS message. When a user registers on your site or agrees to receive the newsletter, send them a notification in which you thank them for the trust and offer the most beneficial services. You can also give them a discount on their first or next purchase.

2. Reminder of incomplete purchases. If your customer adds an item to the cart but doesn’t proceed to checkout, you should remind them about it. Retargeting will allow you to avoid potential losses of sales and increase the conversion rate.

3. Notification to old clients. If a user who has made purchases on your site in the past has been inactive for a certain period of time, remind them of your brand. Offer popular items or products similar to their previous purchases.

4. Promotions and bonuses. With the help of bulk SMS for businesses, remind your clients about a sale or send them a promo code.

5. Loyalty program. An SMS message notification can become an incentive to join your company’s loyalty program — point out the ease of registration and the benefits of being a VIP. You can also mention that customers who make a purchase for a certain amount will get a special offer.

Also try to personalize SMS messages: calling a customer by name is the easiest way to do this. You can collect some customer information and send them congratulatory messages.

Don’t forget that users must be able to unsubscribe from the mailing list. Perhaps they no longer need your services, and the lack of an easy way to unsubscribe can lead to putting your messages to spam or blacklist.

Now It Is Your Turn

You will be able to stimulate interest in your brand only of those customers who initially benefited from your products. Create a list of contacts of the target audience and don’t forget to set up the schedule for sending messages so that they don’t bore your clients. Users should get the most useful information from the newsletter. To simplify the process of sending messages, try our service available at https://bsg.world/products/bulk-sms/.