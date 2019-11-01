The Ultimate Gin Lover’s Gift Guide for Christmas Shoppers

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The holiday season is upon us and so is the time to spread happiness in the life of our loved one by gifting them their favorite things. If you are in the market to purchase gifts for a Gin lover in this Christmas season, we have prepared a guide to help you sort down your options.

In this list, you will find books, art, stocking and other things that you can gift to a Gin lover to make their day.

Mince Pie Gin Set

What could be a better gift for a Gin lover this Christmas than an alcoholic gift set? This Mince Pie Gin set is distilled using Sultanas, prunes, and raisins. It is also distilled using a variety of Christmassy spices. Its delectable taste will definitely remind your loved ones of mince pies. Mine Pie Gin Set remains one of the most popular gifts for a Gin lover and can be purchased for £35. You can purchase this online from Sip Smith and other stores. You can find this and others at 365drinks.co.uk

Oxi-Gin Gin & Tonic Botanical Infusion Bags

Oxi-Gin Gin & Tonic Botanical Infusion Bags is one of the perfect gifts for a gin lover. They can mix up their G&T routine with these infusion bags. The set contains 10 sachets with each sachet filled with unique botanicals. The infusion bags will help your Gin lover friend in exploring new flavors. To use these botanical infusion bags, let these bags sit in a glass of Gin for a few minutes and then mix ice and tonic for an enhanced taste and flavor. You can purchase Oxi-Gin Gin & Tonic Botanical Infusion Bags for just £20.23.

Nick and Nora Glass

Every Gin connoisseur I have ever seen is much excited about the glass in which he/she drink the gin therefore, gift your gin lover friend the Nick and Nora glass. This glass is named after Dashiell Hammet’s hard-drinking detective couple Nick and Nora Charles. Your friend will definitely love the stemware. Its alluring look and dainty design make it the perfect gift for a Gin lover this Christmas season.

Beefeater Blood Orange Gin

Surprise your loved one with Beefeater’s Blood Orange Gin. This gin is inspired by the Beefeater company’s history when James Burrough, the founder of the Beefeater developed his first orange gin 150 years ago. The tasting note by the chaps at the master of malt describes the Beefeater Blood orange gin as Fabulously citrusy, with bittersweet blood orange bursting into more traditional notes of juniper and an earthy undertone. For this special gift, you need to shell just £19.95.

Gin Commodity Perfume

This Christmas gift your gin lover friend a gin flavored perfume which reminds them of you every time they use this. Gin Commodity Perfume is a unisexual perfume so you can gift it to your male as well as female friends. It contains a woody blend of juniper berry, ginger leaf, and lime distilled with utmost finesse.

Four Pillars’ Australian Christmas Gin

For a fan of gin, Four Pillars’ Australian Christmas Gin is a perfect Christmas gift. This Australian gin is made by distilling Christmas puddings and then aging the gin in several Muscat barrels. A slight tweak of classic muscat is added to give it a punchy taste. Australian Christmas Gin smells like Christmas and tastes like Gin.

Apart from the gifts we have mentioned above, you can also opt for other Gin related accessories like stockings, gin mugs, gin posters, t-shirts with gin printed on them. You can also get Gin Christmas tree decorations to decorate Christmas trees. These gifts can be found in every gin lover’s wish list and you can help them cross off some items by gifting them during this Christmas.