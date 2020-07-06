Here’s How to Be the Best Parent During Lockdown

Life, these days is strange. With the widespread of Covid-19, the world is at a halt. Various counties are experiencing a lock down with the masses working and/or studying from home. As the whole family is at home, we’re all pretty much facing more or less the same challenges. It is difficult to separate work from home, health and just a fun time with your significant other and kids.

If you’re a parent who was previously working awful long hours at work and had little to no time with your kids during the week, this is your time to shine! Take it as a blessing in disguise and plan out various activities for them or rather with them to not only keep them busy but also, to really learn more about them!

If you wish to be the best parent during this difficult time, here are some tips and tricks that’ll help you make most of the time you have with them!

1. Make Memories

Childhood is all about memories. This is just the right time to make new memories with your kids. As negative as the news is these days, indulging in something positive will not only be fun for them but will also provide an avenue for you to unwind and detach from the outside world.

Focus on something positive and fun. Few ideas include planting a tree in your backyard or lawn. It’ll be a fun activity to do and undoubtedly a learning experience while also providing something that will last a long time for your kids to look back on. Further, you also try and make memory boxes with them. Ask your kids to have something they would want to keep in a time capsule and bury it away to be dug up when they’re teenagers. It’ll help them imagine a life beyond the virus that is these days and widen their horizons.

2. Focus of Learning

Schools have also gone virtual which has taken away that physical element from the kids. It is a great opportunity to swoop in and do something that is not only fun but also allows learning. Now, this learning doesn’t necessarily have to do with school. You just can buy storybooks or even coloring books for your kids and yourself. This will help them understand that reading is beyond school and can also be done for leisure and fun.

Moreover, you can look up great documentaries on say planet Earth or about animals or the universe to put on for the family. It’ll enable them to learn a thing or two while also having their favorite candy or popcorn. Further, involve them in the process of choosing what they would want to read or watch as this will help you understand what your kid enjoys more.

3. Create Traditions

Traditions must not be limited to Thanksgiving or Christmas or Birthdays. A family must have a tradition for the weekends or any day for the matter. Establishing traditions is a great way to make any and every day special. With more time on your hands, you can totally come with ideas that are sustainable meaning can be taken forward after the lockdown and are fun nonetheless.

Great ideas include making brunch on Sundays with the kids while everyone being delegated with something they wish to do. The tasks could be anything ranging from setting the table to whisking the cookies to even baking them. Make sure, they’re away from the stove and the knives and let them pick whatever they wish to do! Further, another idea is to involve them with what you do. It could be anything at all! If you have little girls, you can involve them in your self-care day, maybe even let them put nail color on you or put a mask on you or even themselves!

4. Games!

This one’s a no brainer! Games are the escape you can get from the kids and vice versa. As going out is not safe and must be prohibited which is where virtual games come in. They’re interactive, focus on critical learning and encourages healthy competition. One such game is Chess. As intimidating as it may seem even as an adult, when learned at a young age can be fairly beneficial for the child’s mind. Needless to say, it stimulates your brain quite a lot! A fun virtual kid chess camp. It is fun and self-explanatory and trusts me, your kids would love you for it and more information you can find at kidchess.com

5. Incorporate a routine

The uncertainty around only seems to put us down. We feel helpless and slumped which is reflected adversely on our little ones. With that said, it is important to incorporate a routine in your days. Have a proper morning routing maybe with a big breakfast which you can switch up every once in while from cereal to omelets to oatmeal. Have a variety so that not only the kids look forward to enjoying eating it but you look forward as well to enjoy cooking it!

Post a hearty breakfast, a fun walk around the block or few laps in the swimming pool will also help incorporate a little exercise as well. This is a terrific time to build healthy habits for your family. Incorporate more home-cooked meals and exercise to stay healthy and enjoy those endorphins together as a family!

Further, with a proper healthy routine, make sure you and the kids are also sleeping at the right hours for the right hours. With little to nothing to do the following day, it is normal to fall in a rut of sleeping in which might be acceptable over the weekends but not on a day to day basis. Make sure, the lights are out at 10 p.m. and all the tech is shut down (momentarily for the Parents) so that they can rest properly and continue to have a disciplined lifestyle.