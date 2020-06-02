Top 10 Ways to Still Enjoy Your Time During the Pandemic Lockdown

If you’ve been trying to figure out ways to pass the time during the recent COVID-19 quarantine, you are not alone. What was first hoped to be a short stay at home period quickly turned into months-long incarceration? By the end of March, when most countries went into lockdown, millions of people were shocked that the situation lasted so long. What is the solution for all of us who are still reeling at the lack of a normal life? One answer has been having creative fun. When you’re stuck in your house or apartment for days on end, your mind begins to search for exciting ways to pass the time. You can only play so many games of computer hearts before your brain begins to turn to mush.

There is hope. Fortunately, we’ve all been able to communicate via computer for the duration of this fiasco. That means we have the advantage of learning from each other. In this case, you can check out what friends and acquaintances are doing to make their lives enjoyable. Here are some of the best ideas that have recently popped up in the online chat community regarding the top activities for quarantine fun. Some are educational, some just plain exciting, and others are in a category unto themselves. Consider trying one or more to enhance your emotional and mental well-being until we’re all released from The Big Lockdown of 2020.

You can see the most popular board games according to Google trends in this infographic by Betway.

Think of Others

Go through your belongings with the single purpose of creating a charity box that you can donate to a local non-profit. Put things in the box that are in good shape and would be useful to whoever end up with them. Add items like used but wearable clothing, canned goods, knickknacks, shoes, computer peripherals, art supplies, toys, and anything else you can live without. Focus on things you have multiples of but that you’d rather not sell.

Play Board Games with Family

Playing board games is one of the best ways to bond and have fun with family members, and it’s not a surprise that the popularity in searching for the classics such as Monopoly, Scrabble, and even more recent like the appropriately fitting Pandemic have spiked, according to a recent study from Betway. The secret is choosing a game that you all agree is fun and challenging enough to be interesting. It’s also good to set an upper time limit so all competitors know when the session will end. Take your time making sure that everyone understands the rules before you begin. Then play to your heart’s content.

Tune Up Your Bicycle

If you are a bicycle owner, this is the perfect time to do a tune-up. You can order any supplied you need online and when they arrive, you’ll be ready to add them to your bike for a nice, quick upgrade. A few of the easiest components to buy and replace include the chain, brakes, handlebars, tires, tubes, pedals, and a rear rack.

Clean Out the Fridge

Try to do this chore in a single session. It could take a couple of hours depending how messy your refrigerator is right now. It’s a three-step process. First, throw out all the old stuff. Then put everything on a shelf or in boxes while you wipe out the inside with a moist cloth. Third, wipe down all the items before putting them back into the now-clean fridge. Yes, it’s easier said than done, but you’ll be happy that you end up with a clean, fresh-smelling refrigerator.

Declutter Your Home

Here’s a two-day or three-day project that pays big dividends. Walk through your home and make a list of areas that need to be de-cluttered. Don’t start any actual work yet. Study the list and focus on the smallest area first. Thrown out whatever you can and make a separate box/bin to hold items for charity and items to be sold in a yard sale. Move on to the next area until your entire house is clutter-free.

Take Painting Lessons

Try a free online painting or drawing lesson. There are hundreds of websites that will turn up when you search for free art and drawing lessons. Take your time and watch one or two lessons before you buy any supplies or do anything. Then acquire your supplies and learn to draw or paint. After a week, you’ll be shocked at how much you’ve learned.

Learn to Do the Waltz

Head over to one of the hundreds of learn to dance websites and watch their sample lessons. All include the waltz, one of the most popular ballroom dances in existence. If you can count to three and walk in a box-like pattern, you can be waltzing to the oldies in about a half-hour.

Pick Up a Foreign Language

Pick your favorite foreign language from the ones you don’t already know. Search for word frequency lists for that language and delve into the top 500 vocabulary terms. It’s amazing how fast you can amass a decent, basic vocabulary in just about any language by studying 20 or so minutes per day. Russian and Chinese can take longer for English-speakers, but Spanish, French, and, surprisingly, the Japanese are within reach.

Learn to Read Music and Sing

The magic of the internet makes all things possible. Even the most tone-deaf, non-musically inclined person can learn how to read music and sing a basic melody via computer-based lessons. There’s no need to pay for acquiring this new skill. All you need to do is search, and anyone can learn to read music in about a half-hour. Then, practicing your singing skills with audio feedback will help you get up to the karaoke-level at least.