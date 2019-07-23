How to Choose a Wedding Band That Is Perfect for Your Lifestyle

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A wedding ring is a symbol of lifelong commitment and it’s the most important ring you’ll ever wear. Traditionally, men have had fewer choices than women who have enjoyed hundreds of stylistic options for years. But today, men’s wedding bands come in many forms and in a variety of materials so choosing a perfect one can be tricky. You don’t have to limit your choice to traditional gold, silver, and platinum bands, there are some super trendy metals currently in demand and they are more than wedding-worthy. If you are planning a wedding, check out Titanium Buzz that offers a huge selection of stunning men’s wedding bands made from alternative metals. You’ll be surprised by the vast array of styles.

You will be wearing your wedding ring for life so you want it to look good and it should reflect your personal style. How do you choose the right ring? Here are some tips for finding a perfect men’s wedding band.

Things to Consider When Making Your Choice

You will want to choose a combination of style and quality, take into account how wearable is your new wedding ring long term, and look at its price. You should think about your preferences for a certain metal and style, design pattern, and color.

First, you should narrow down your wedding band choices in terms of style and decide whether you want your ring and your spouse’s ring to match. Then you need to decide how much you are going to pay. Remember that you will be wearing your wedding ring every day so you should choose a ring that fits your lifestyle. And it’s also important to choose the right size of your ring so you’d better schedule a final ring fitting when your body temperature is normal and your fingers don’t seem bigger than usual.

Choosing Materials

Modern metals have only recently entered the wedding ring field but today you can choose from plenty of new options which are lightweight, durable, and less expensive than metals traditionally used for men’s wedding rings (gold, platinum, and palladium). Here are the benefits of each alternative metal.

Titanium is lightweight, durable, crack resistant and is an ideal choice for people who are not used to wearing jewelry. It comes in different colors, including silver, grey, and black.

Cobalt is scratch and crack resistant, so it is ideal for people who work a lot with their hands. It looks fancier than other metals due to its beautiful, bright tone. An additional pro is that cobalt rings can be resized.

Tungsten carbide is stronger, more durable and reliable than other metals. It looks and feels like silver and platinum and is hypoallergenic and extremely hard to scratch. Tungsten ring designs combine modern lines with traditional comfort.

Stainless steel offers strength and affordability. Rings made from stainless steel are available in a variety of finishes, they are scratch-resistant and can stand everyday wear.

Black zirconium is exposed to heat to create its unique appearance. It is lightweight and more durable than tungsten and is perfect for people with active, dynamic lifestyles.

Find a Ring Design You Connect with Personally

It is best to find a ring design that represents who you are as a person. No one wants to wear a boring wedding ring anymore so there are plenty of wedding bands with bold designs to choose from. But of course, you can select a classic style wedding band as well and personalize it with engraving that will lend your ring some extra meaning.

Alternative metal wedding bands feature gorgeous designs that can fit the most exquisite taste. You can find the perfect wedding ring that resonates with your unique personality and matches your hobbies. Athletes and fans can choose sports-inspired rings. If you want to showcase your heritage, there are Celtic Claddagh rings and western rings. And if you want to make a statement, consider a meteorite ring with unique Widmanstatten patterns. Outdoor and nature lovers can choose among various options of camo rings, rings that feature hunting scenes, stylish fishing rings, and more.

Traditional Fit vs. Comfort Fit

It’s very important for how the ring feels. Standard fit when the rings are flat on the inside is the more common option. Comfort fit bands are slightly rounded on the inside which results in a more natural comfortable fit particularly for wider bands. You should try on different rings of each type to understand which fit feels right to you.

The most important thing to remember before deciding on a wedding ring is your individual lifestyle so you should choose the design and style that will suit your everyday life.