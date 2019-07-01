Tips On Choosing A Wedding Band That Suits You

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In all wedding preparations, choosing and deciding on the right wedding band for someone who’s getting married is a big deal. Just like the wedding, it’s important to find the one that will suit you for years to come as you’ll be wearing it for the rest of your married life. That said, here are some tips when choosing a wedding band that suits you:

1. Consider Your Budget

The number one concern that you have to first figure out is your budget. The wedding bands that you’ll be choosing will depend on your budget. Just to give you an idea, the average cost for wedding bands combined is around $6,000. According to https://manlybands.com/, in case you are in a tight budget, it’s suggested that you get a wedding band with a plain 14K yellow gold or white band. On the other hand, for those who want a wedding band with diamonds on it, an option you can consider is diamond 14K white gold.

Check out this photo that shows you a ring that is within the budget yet looks stunning—proof that it is still possible to get a good wedding band even though you are on a tight budget.

2. Check Out The Quality

Wedding bands, despite being an accessory, are an investment as much as it is a symbol reflecting your unconditional and undying love. Since it’s an investment, you should make sure that what you’re getting is of high quality.

You don’t need to spend an arm or a leg to get high-quality and authentic wedding bands. Oftentimes, all you need to do is to find a trusted and reputable jeweler. Make sure that you find one who will offer you a certificate of authenticity along with the wedding bands you’ll be buying. This will be an indication that the jeweler runs a reputable business. In addition to that, it also shows that the wedding band you’re buying is of good quality.

On the other hand, if you are looking for wedding bands consisting and created with ethical diamonds, you can go for jewel seller who guarantees conflict-free diamonds.

3. Choose Between Platinum, Silver, And Gold

For wedding bands, the typical metal used is gold. This is so because it usually keeps its luster longer compared to other types of precious metals, apart from being more delicate. On the other hand, platinum is heavier and more durable, which makes it the common choice for wedding bands for men instead of gold. Women tend to wear gold since it’s less heavy.

On the other hand, silver is actually the least expensive metal if you are really on a tight budget. However, it loses its luster faster than gold. So, with whichever kind of metal you decide on, you must treat it with the utmost care in order to extend its life and keep its luster.

4. Make Sure It Fits Your Style And Personal Taste

The most important thing to consider when you are choosing your wedding band is that you personally like it. A wedding band is something you will have for your entire life, and you’ll be the one to wear it happily every day for the rest of your days.

When you choose your wedding band, make sure you get one that fits your personal taste and lifestyle. You can ask yourself these questions to narrow down your choices:

Do I prefer a very fashionable wedding band?

Do I have an active lifestyle?

Am I a more traditional or classic type of person who prefers that kind of wedding band?

Does my work compel me to wear simple wedding bands?

These are just some of the questions you need to answer first before you go shopping for a wedding band. Nowadays, wedding bands have various styles and materials. Here are just some of the examples of styles available for you to choose from:

Full or semi-eternity bands

Black diamond bands

Two-tone bands

Comfort-fit bands

Bespoke bands

With bespoke bands, you have the option to customize your bands depending on your personal taste. Moreover, your wedding bands will be one-of-a-kind and extraordinary. Designs are approved by you first before they are sent to production.

So, choosing a wedding band that will fit your personality, likes, and lifestyle will be much easier compared to years before. Shop early, so you have time to research and try on several rings before coming to a decision.

Conclusion

Hopefully, this article has provided you with some ideas based on the tips above, and you’ve learned something new about wedding bands. Now, you are prepared to go out and seek the perfect wedding band that suits you, your tastes, and your lifestyle. Just follow the tips above, and you’ll be able to find the right wedding band for you.