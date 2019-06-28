How to choose perfect earrings for your face shape and skin tone

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Earrings can make you stand out, they can add some shine and color to your face, and they are a great way of completing the outfit. If your outfit is rather simple and you’re looking to make it more classy, interesting, or elegant, a nice pair of earrings are a perfect way to do just that. It’s important to make a difference between what’s pretty or in trend and what suits you. While drop diamond earrings can look fabulous and add a bit of glamour to any outfit, they don’t look good on everyone and can even make things worse. That’s why it’s good to be aware of what matches your skin tone and the shape of your face well.

Face Shape

Define your face shape properly. It can be a triangle, oval, round, square, heart-shaped, or long.

In case your forehead is the widest part of your face while the chin is thin and pointy, you have a triangle face shape in which case you want to choose the earrings that won’t emphasize the forehead but move the focus down towards your chin. Chandelier or teardrop earrings, like the double pear-shape loop earrings you can find on www.hongfactory.com, look great on this face shape.

If you have a round face, you’ll want to try and elongate your face, and drop or dangle earrings will do just that. However, round earrings should be avoided as they will only emphasize the roundness of your face.

People with a heart-shaped face look great with chandelier or teardrop earrings. As you’re wider in the forehead area, these earrings will move a bit of focus towards the lower part of your face.

Girls with a square face should wear earrings that will soften the sharp edges of their faces. You can achieve this by wearing circular earrings and hoop earrings. Anything pointy with sharp edges should be avoided.

If your face is long and narrow, studs, clustered earrings, or hoops will look good on you as they can widen your face a bit.

If your face is oval, you’re in luck as you can wear any type of earrings you want! In this case, maybe you can try matching the earrings to your skin tone rather than the shape of your face.

Skin Tone

There are three main types of skin tones:

Cool skin tone Warm skin tone Neutral skin tone

If your veins are blue, you have a cool skin tone. On the other hand, in case your veins are green, your skin tone is warm. It’s a pretty simple way of determining your skin tone and it can drastically change the way you dress, the color in which you dye your hair, and the jewelry you pick.

Cool skin tone matches well with red, purple, and blue gemstones and white metals such as white gold and silver.

On the other hand, warm skin tone goes well with yellow, orange, and green stones, and yellow metals such as gold or copper. Luckily, diamonds look good on any skin tone so diamond up ladies!