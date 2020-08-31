How to Choose the Right Jewelry Online Without Fail

Have you ever seen a beautiful piece of jewelry online and didn’t get it, just because you had doubts about the quality or price? You are not alone. Most people are a bit skeptical about getting there without seeing in person. They have valid reasons too. In many cases, the piece they receive is way more different than what they have expected.

This is not the case every time. You can find some fantastic pieces online without even having to go to the store. In this pandemic, it’s not a good idea to go to stores and look for the right pieces one by one. We’ve listed the steps you need to follow when you want to determine if a piece is worth spending your savings.

Look for loyal stores

When you are looking for stores, try to look for the one that has real customer reviews and all information listed. Look up the reviews to see if people like their jewelry. You may also check social media platforms and influencer accounts for recommendations.

Get the basics clear

Before you start shopping, you need to get your basic knowledge about jewelry. You should get a clear idea of prices. So, when you spot something online, you should be able to tell if it’s a bargain or overpriced.

You should also be able to judge the quality. The only way to gain knowledge about this is by looking at different stores. And don’t always go for cheaper ones; going for cheap or knockout versions may disappoint you.

Instead, always look for quality. This way, you may spend more, but there will be the possibility of you liking it more.

Do your research

Don’t just head to the internet and get the first piece you like. After you choose a reliable shop, you should browse their store and check out the options available. Narrow the ones you like.

Then you should check the specifications, which include metal, gemstones or pearls (if any), price, quality, replacements, etc. If you want to know more about gemstones, you can click this link.

Choose according to your undertone

As you may know, some people look their best in silver jewelry, while others are more suited in gold. This is because of their undertone. People with warm undertones are more suited in golden jewelry, and silver jewelry looks better on cooler undertones. If you have a neutral undertone, congratulations. You’ve hit the jackpot. You can choose any of them.

If you don’t know about your undertone, you can easily find that out yourself. Just stand in natural daylight and pull out your wrist. Take a close look. If the veins appear green, then you have a warm undertone. If they appear blue or purple, then you may have a cool undertone. If they appear bluish-green or both blue and green, then you have a neutral undertone.

Keep your outfit in mind

If you are looking for jewelry to match a specific outfit, you need to keep some things in mind. If your dress has a deep neckline, look for layered necklaces. On the other hand, if your dress has a closed neckline, emphasis should be put on earrings or bracelets, and skip neckpieces.

Rings are timeless. You can wear rings with any of your outfits. But if you are eyeing a bracelet, keep the sleeves of your outfit in mind. Bracelets with long sleeves may look clumsy.

Choose according to your budget

You may have heard diamonds are a girl’s best friend. But they are not the only option. You can also consider pearls, semi-precious gemstones, or synthetic diamonds.

Swarovski crystals can be an excellent option too, they look similar to diamonds and are known for their shine. You can also go to birthstones. They are available in different colors, which makes them even more unique.

A lot of the time, you can get a set back by the price of a diamond. But that doesn’t stop you from treating yourself with jewelry. You can go with any of the options mentioned above. Especially pearls, because they are timeless and classy. Know more about pearls here.

Check for accountability

When you are buying something online, anything can go wrong. Even the delivery service can sometimes damage the product. So, when you look for stores, do check for return and replacement policies. A reliable page would always take care of their customers. Some stores also offer return policies when you don’t like it. You should look for pages like that if you are not convinced to order online.

Revamp or repair

Sometimes a slight mistake can damage your favorite piece. No matter if it’s old or new, losing a favorite piece always hurts. Luckily now many stores offer repair services. You can easily send you jewelry to them by booking online.

Sometimes you may also think of customizing some pieces as per your needs. You can do that as well. Just contact the shop you got it from.

Store it right

After you have got your hands on your favorite piece of earrings or any jewelry, you need to store it right. Every jewelry item has its own guidelines for storing. Make sure to check the instructions. Storing it right will ensure longevity and keep the color intact.

Generally, the jewelry should be stored in a cool and dry place. It should also be kept out of direct sunlight. You can also wrap cotton around it for extra protection.

To sum up

Following these tips will make buying jewelry online more relaxed than ever. You can now get your favorite pieces of jewelry to deliver to your home without having to go out. Also, you don’t have to fear getting mugged by thugs. Even if you don’t like the piece when it arrives, just consult the customer care for return options. So, what are you waiting for? Head on to the internet and get yourself some bling.