How to choose the best auto insurance for you?

We all know that there are all risk insurance for cars, but are you sure which is the best auto insurance for you?

It is that according to your profile, habits, and vehicle, you may be more interested in insurance that has specific characteristics, such as the chosen driver or international assistance, that can help you save a lot of money in the long term. And while acquiring the best car insurance requires additional investment, if you take advantage of the benefits that insurers offer you, you will see that all risk insurance is not about “a luxury” but an assistant on the road.

Next, we will tell you some of those services that you usually do not have when you are going to take out all-risk insurance, and that it is important to know, to access protection adjusted to your needs and of course, to your budget.

Additional Coverages

According to GeneralInsurance.com an added value when taking this type of policies and according to your budget, you can count on special benefits that the insurance company provides to make your life easier, amid the difficulties that come with an event such as an accident or theft of your car.

On the subject of assistance, the companies put at your disposal:

Chosen driver: transfer to the insured person’s home on request, when he or she is going to drink alcoholic beverages. Professional driver: accompaniment by a driver in the event of the insured’s inability to drive on the road. Travel assistance : includes crane, assistance in case of emergency (lack of gasoline, puncture, forgotten keys, discharged battery), workshop trolley, among others. Legal assistance: support during and after the accident with a lawyer. Assistance to people: medical accompaniment, transfers for a companion, hotel and hospital expenses, funeral coverage, among others. Replacement vehicle: loan of a vehicle in case yours is in the workshop. International assistance: according to the policy and the country where you are (generally the Andean pact countries have this type of assistance) accounts with medical, legal and legal assistance, among others. Exploded tire: replacement of the tire if it meets the characteristics of the original. Domiciliary assistance: this is provided at the address shown in the policy and includes plumbing , disinundation of carpets, locksmithery, glass, among others. Coverage of luggage: in the event of loss, it is based on the location of the luggage, while in the event of a total loss, the insurer offers an economic remuneration. Free technical-mechanical overhaul: available for some vehicles, but represents a great saving for the insured.

Extracontractual Civil Liability

When you purchase an all-risk auto insurance policy, you are covered in cases where there is total or partial loss due to damage, total or partial loss due to theft and damage or injury to third parties, the latter being known as Extracontractual Civil Liability.

At the moment of taking out the policy and according to the value of it, the insurers offer you protection in different amounts for such coverage, which we must keep in mind because, in the event of a loss, the company will respond up to the value specified there.

Deductible

One of the determining factors in choosing a vehicle insurance policy is the deductible percentage. This figure represents the value that you must pay to the insurer of the amount calculated for a loss and which is generally 10%, although in some cases and depending on variables such as the insured value or the loss occurred (total loss or minor damage, for example), may increase or decrease, or even disappear.

It also happens that the deductible can be set at a minimum wage, in which case, according to the value committed in the claim, you will have to pay the company this amount so that it covers the remaining balance.

By means of the all-risk insurance, you protect the investment you make in a car because the insurer covers the cost originated in eventual accidents, thefts, total or partial damages and even damages or injuries to third parties for different amounts.

Therefore, when an event occurs in which you, your vehicle or even a third party is involved, the insurance company will respond to your name and compensate those affected in the manner that corresponds to the case.