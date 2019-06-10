How to choose the perfect wallpaper for your iPhone 

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everyone with a smartphone has been through the time-consuming process of finding the right wallpaper for their phone. It sounds like an easy task, but it seems that we’re truly committed to the process of making our phones look as good as possible from picking the phone itself, to choosing a case and wallpaper for it. That’s why there are numerous websites and apps that can help us with our search. It’s something we see every time we look at our smartphone so we want to choose it smartly. Maybe it’s a picture of your family member, boyfriend or girlfriend, nature, a picture of your favorite city, or your pet. It can remind you of your favorite place or person all day long.

How to change the wallpaper on your iPhone

Open Settings, and then choose Wallpapers & Brightness Select Choose Wallpaper Choose a photo from your camera roll Click Set and choose whether you want that picture to be on your lock screen or home screen. And you’re set!

When searching for wallpapers, it’s useful for you to know what the resolution of your screen is. It sounds a bit simpler than it actually is. However, luckily, you can Google everything today.

If your iPhone is using iOS 7, which it probably is, the chances are good that you have parallax enabled. Parallax is an effect that creates a sense of dimension by making the icons look a bit separated from your wallpaper. It’s really noticeable when you’re moving your device which tilts the wallpaper behind the icons. So, when you’re looking for a wallpaper, you want to add about 200 pixels to your screen resolution in order to get a wallpaper that looks perfect with the moving screen. There are also numerous parallax specific wallpapers that will look amazing on your phone. There are some apps, such as Live Wallpaper HD for iPhone, that require iOS 10 or later.

How to choose the perfect wallpaper

So, considering that your icons take up a lot of real estate on your screen, it’s pretty useless to put a very complex and colorful wallpaper. The picture isn’t really going to be visible and it will look a bit chaotic with all of the icons and whatever is happening behind them. Some simple shapes and patterns with a limited color palette is always a good option. Your lock screen, however, is a completely different story. As you don’t have a lot going on on your lock screen, you can opt for whatever picture you like. You can look for something that has the most active in the bottom as the top half of your lock screen can be quite icon-heavy.

You can always opt for a more useful lock screen. By putting a motivational message on there, a definition of a term you find interesting, a school schedule, or maybe a to-do list, you can have a lock screen that serves another purpose other than simply making your iPhone look good.