How to connect Airpods to MacBook

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are no doubts that AirPods are one of the best listening devices that we have nowadays, and a lot of users seem to be extremely satisfied with the experience that they’re getting from using these earphones.

When it comes to AirPods, a lot of people seem to be wondering how they can connect theirs to a MacBook, and since it is seriously a frequently asked question, we decided to write an article which will serve as a guide. Without further ado, let’s take a look.

Checking for the right OS Version

The first step that you need to take when performing this procedure is to make sure that your MAC has an OS that is at least the macOS 10.14.4 or anything that came out after that. This is important ONLY if you’re using the second generation of AirPods, if not, feel free to ignore this step.

They might already be ready for use

If you have your AirPods set up with your iPhone already, and your MAC also happens to be signed in to the iCloud services, using the same Apple ID of course, it might be possible that your AirPods are already available to use with your MAC Computer. If this happens to be your situation, the next thing that you should do is to place the Airpods in your ears, and then click the Bluetooth menu and the volume control, depending on how you have set them up previously. The main point is to open the menu bar on the MAC and choose Airpods from the list of all devices that are displayed as “Output Device”.

What to do if they’re not listed

If the Airpods don’t seem to be listed on the Output Device list, you’ll need to do some of the following steps.

Pair your AirPods with your MAC Computer, if you haven’t already of course. Then, open up System Preferences on your Mac, and click the Bluetooth icon. Make sure that the Bluetooth is turned on and ready to use on your computer. Next, both Airpods need to be placed in the charging case and with the lid opened. Make sure to press and hold the setup button which is located somewhere on the back of the case, and do this until the status light starts flashing in white color. After that, feel free to select the Airpods from the devices list, and finally, click connect.

Other similar situations

According to iLounge, even if you follow all of the steps that we just provided you with, you still might run into a few “problems”. If you’ve done everything that we told you, and you still hear the sound coming out of your Mac’s speakers and not your AirPods, here’s what you need to do.

Click the Bluetooth menu or the Volume Control button in the menu bar of your Mac, and then navigate to the area where output devices are chosen. Make sure that you have your AirPods selected as the default output device, and you’re good to go!