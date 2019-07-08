How to Hire the Best Moving Specialists for Your Next UK Move?

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Moving is a stressful yet exciting thing that almost every person goes through. But one way to avoid the stress and enjoy the excitement is to hire moving specialists that will take care of everything for you.

In the UK, it’s a common thing for people to relocate from one place to another. The reasons for it can be many, from better job opportunities, to simply wanting to change things up. No matter if you’re living in a small house, large house, or a flat, it’s always wise to hire professional movers to help with the move. People also hire professional movers for relocating businesses, but how would you know who the best people for the job are?

How to Choose the Best Movers near You?

A great place to start looking for the best professional movers is to look at reviews and references. People trust what others say online whenever we need to research something. The case is the same if we are looking for reviews of popular professional movers. Another highly effective way is to ask family and friends for past experience with professional movers. We trust their word even more, so why not ask around your family and friend circle for advice on the matter?

Furthermore, if you’re looking for professional movers in the UK area, a great source of reference can be if the company is a member of the British Association of Removers (BAR), according to VK Removals and Storage.

Schedule an Interview

It’s considered very important for you to meet face to face with the people who will be in charge of your home move, part load move, single item move, bike move, car move, etc. People don’t hire moving companies only when they have to change homes. They do it for a variety of reasons. But never mind the reason you need such a service, it’s always smart to schedule an interview and ask a few questions.

From the list of most popular questions to ask your removals firm, we’ve gathered the most important ones.

Do any items need special packaging, such as pictures, valuable items, antiques, etc?

How do you plan on moving difficult-to-move items such as pianos?

Can you dismantle large furniture’s or wardrobes for the sake of saving space?

Are there any items that you cannot move?

Will you provide all the boxes for the move?

Removal Insurance

This is yet another very important question to ask, but we’ve singled it out because it’s considered more important than the rest on the list. Namely, a moving company will take all of your belongings and move it across the country to your new home. When this is the case, people expect their belongings to arrive at the scheduled time. Be sure to ask your movers what would happen if the move is delayed, in any way, and you cannot arrive at your property at the agreed timeframe. Certain problems can arise when people move from one place to another, so make sure to ask if the company has storage to store your belongings until the move is back on. As professionals, they are to act in your best interest and never be shy to ask more questions.