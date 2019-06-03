How to Cope With Jet Lag

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The moment you step off the plane all you want to do is stretch your legs and find the gate where your next flight is or go and get your baggage when suddenly you feel as if you cannot move? You are suddenly left without the energy to make the next step towards to exit of the airport, everything seems distant and you have a similar feeling as if you partied hard last night. Don’t stress yourself as this has become an everyday problem for people all over the globe.

Changing places frequently, and time zones affect your body’s biorhythm slowly during the flight that you really feel the effects only when you land. The more time zones you cross during the night or day will reflect on your body which requires more time to adapt to the current situation. Here are a few tips on how to deal with this when it hits you.

Start with setting your watch to the new time zone when you enter the plane. Take in mind the new destination’s local time to focus your body to stay awake on the flight to start the process of adapting to the future destination time zone. This is a mental trick that has shown excellent results to overcome jet leg quickly and allows your body to keep the rhythm of life you want.

Make a plan on how to adapt to the new time zone while at home and start there. The logical thing is to get ready at home if you expect to have difficulties with jet lag. Adapting your body a few days before departing will be crucial to make a habit of it and “soften the blow”. Adjust when you get up or when you go to sleep just a few days before the flight, maybe even a week if you can handle it. Preparations are 80% of a job well done.

Another innovative solution is wearing jet lag glasses. It is a gadget that allows you to have more energy when you land. It improves your sleep, handless jet lag, and gives more will-power. Focusing the light of the glasses on influencing the eyes by suppressing the sleep hormone melatonin and simultaneously regulating our eternal body system to work better. One product is AYO light therapy glasses which serve the purpose and if you want to learn more about them, click here.

Choosing the flight with the arrival time early in the evening in the destination you had in mind. The point is to stay awake until 10 PM or 11 PM to force on your body a rhythm you wish to adapt instantly. The essential part is to plan the activities when you land.

While on the plane and before the flight, avoid alcohol and caffeine. Even if you have a fear of flying, we don’t recommend taking any sedative to affect your sleep. We suggest the meal before the flight to be something that is not difficult to digest. Consider a light dinner – a fish and salad could be great.

We hope that these tips will help you solve your worries with jet lag.