PvP mode in World of Warcraft

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

World of Warcraft is an MMO-RPG game developed by Blizzard Entertainment, and it has been around for many years now. The game itself counts millions of unique players monthly, and it is pretty much safe to say that it’s the most popular RPG game in the entire world.

And what’s even more mind-blowing is that the classic version of World of Warcraft is coming out this summer with tons of people restlessly waiting for it. This will no doubts increase the number of players even more, and if you want to be a part of the WoW-Craze, there are a few things that you need to know about.

So World of Warcraft is a game which includes a PvP mode, and for those of you who are unfamiliar with the term, it means player versus player mode, which means that you’ll be fighting other characters operated by real players instead of computer-programmed creatures and monsters.

However, if you are pretty new to World of Warcraft, the PvP mode might be a bit overwhelming at first, simply because it’s a very complex game which requires you to spend many hours playing it in order to learn everything.

So, why not just wait until I learn the game some more and then engage in PvP action, you might be wondering. Well, the thing about PvP in WoW is that it’s extremely rewarding, and everyone wants to grab the sweet rewards at the end of each week and season.

All of the items gained from PvP will boost the strength of your character by a lot, so they are really sought after. However, if you are bad at PvP, you won’t be seeing any of those precious items, which takes us to our next step, learning to play in the PvP mode.

PvP can be learned by anyone, but the thing is that it will take a lot of time. And by a lot of time, we mean thousands of hours. Yes, the average WoW player has more than a few thousands of hours spent on the game, and the truth is, not many people have that much time to spend on a video game. So, you’ll need something in order to progress faster. Feel free to click here if you want to learn more. Learning PvP in World of Warcraft takes a lot of trial-and-error, but most of the times you will make your teammates lose the in-game rating if they keep losing because of your lack of knowledge.

The best way to improve however is to practice playing your favorite class, and over-time you’ll definitely get better. The thing about WoW is that the game constantly changes in order to remain interesting, so don’t get too used to most of the elements.

As a conclusion, World of Warcraft is a game that requires a lot of dedication if you really want to be good at it, so for most casual gamers, it can still be enjoyable, but not as much as it should be. If you are however someone who really wants to spend some time on the game, you will definitely be learning things really fast and sooner or later becoming the highest rated PvPer.