10 Things You Need to Know About Renting Private Jets

Renting private jets sounds very exciting and elite, whether it is for a business trip or a pleasure trip with friends, family, or that someone special. Especially if you are going from Dallas to Tulum via Cancun, and you might want to rent a private jet charter. Once you do that, you will never regret the decision. For more information, click here. Every elite personnel have once in his life rented and traveled on it. But what is the process of renting it, and how much does it cost? Although the entire process of renting is costly, here are ten things you need to know before finding and reserving a private jet for your next trip:

1. Who can rent a private jet?

Anyone who has the resources can charter a private jet. The process doesn’t require you to be a mayor or an army officer. That means that you can book a jet for your next business trip or family trip provided that you have the resources. You could even consider chartering a private jet just for you and your someone special for a romantic celebration of an anniversary or creating a romantic setting for purposing her.

2. How soon can you rent a private jet? Does it need planning?

The answer is no. Although policies vary from one renting service to another, most offer to manage those unplanned trips that come up last minute. Just as it is not unusual to book a flight within 2 hours of departure, the same is the case for renting a private jet. If your valuable client wants to see you first thing in the morning, you could easily book it on your way home and can even have plenty of time to rest before meeting your customer in the morning.

3. Making changes to the schedule after confirming the reservation

Most rental services allow you to make changes after you have confirmed your reservation. The changes may include landing along the way for picking up someone, such as your family or friends or other people with whom you want to spend your vacation. In case of a business trip, last hour changes in the plan can be made if your client has changed the meeting’s location. In such cases, some airstrips allow jets landing, and your charter service can easily change the flight plan.

4. What credentials are required for renting it?

The same credentials are required to rent a private jet just like any other domestic or commercial flight. This includes some accepted form of identification with a photograph, and in case you are flying out of the country, your valid passport is required. All the other documents that you think will be required at your destination should be in your possession before the departure of your jet.

5. Last moment cancellation of your reservation

If you needed to cancel your reservation of a private jet last moment, the charter services usually allow a short window of time during which you can cancel without paying the cancellation fee. If, however, the window has passed, there is nothing much you can do about it, and you will then have to incur a fee.

6. Can you only buy a seat?

Chartering a private jet means chartering all of it. That means that every single seat in that jet is yours, and you can use it as it may please you. It doesn’t matter that you travel alone or with ten people, the price of the rent will remain the same. If you wish to travel alone or with your family, you can rent a smaller jet that is less costly. After you have contacted a charter service and have told your requirements, the charter service will recommend specific jets depending upon seating capacity.

7. How Many Seats are there on a typical private jet?

The largest private jet can accommodate 18 passengers. Some have room for eight passengers, whereas the smallest jet has a total passenger capacity of 6. A point to be noted here is that the larger jets also have more amenities. It doesn’t mean that one cannot travel comfortably in the smaller jets; they are equally comfortable but don’t have exquisite lounging areas.

8. How much does it cost to hire a private jet?

Well, multiple factors will determine the cost of your renting. These include the speed, luxury provided, and the seating capacity of the jet. The fee also depends upon the distance between the point of origin and your destination. The best approach is to contact the service providers and outline the type of trip you plan to make. If you take time-saving and other benefits into account, the price of your private jet is likely to be increased.

9. Can private jets allow me to have a One-Way Trip as well as a quick round trip?

Your charter service providers will be pleased to accommodate you if you plan to make a quick trip and return on the same day. It avoids empty leg flights. The service providers will make your private jet to wait on the airstrip until you return from the business. Once you return to the airstrip, the jet will bring you back home.

10. Other benefits private jets have over commercial flights:

Private jets are a great way of travelling fast. You won’t have to wait at the airport for hours until you can board and enter the plane and be on your way. Commercial flights can take hours, and there is always room to delay your arrival due to air traffic. Whereas these will only take an hour or so to reach your destination avoiding the air traffic at the airports as private jets have the permissions to land on areas where commercial flights cannot. Your landing airstrip can be very near to your destination.

Renting a private jet has many benefits over commercial flights and is often more practical and financially sound. Once you understand how easy travelling has been made by renting private jets and how flexible this approach is, you wouldn’t want to travel by any other means.