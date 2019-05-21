How to Decide Between Tip and Traditional Rhinoplasty

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Overall, rhinoplasty is a procedure that focuses on reshaping the nose in order to create a more symmetrical appearance.

There are a number of reasons why someone would choose to undergo a nose job, ranging from bumps and nostril asymmetry to a deviated septum. Every patient has a different concern about their nose, which means the right rhinoplasty technique needs to be used in each case.

If you’ve recently come across the term ‘tip rhinoplasty’ during your research, you may be wondering how it’s different from traditional one.

To ensure that you make an informed decision about your upcoming surgery, here is what you need to know about these two techniques.

The Basics of Traditional Rhinoplasty

This procedure addresses all areas of the nose, helping patients create a more symmetrical shape that complements the rest of their features. According to Dr Michael Zacharia, it’s very uncommon to only have to alter one aspect of the nose during a traditional nose job. Sometimes removing a bump on the nasal bridge can misalign a different portion of the nose, which is when you need a skilled surgeon to be able to make the necessary adjustments to achieve the desired result.

Traditional rhinoplasty is also the right choice if you are dealing with a deviated septum or want to reduce enlarged structures in your nose.

There are two types of this procedures – one is an open procedure that requires an incision along the columella, while the other is a closed procedure that doesn’t require an extra incision on the outside of the nose.

The Basics of Tip Rhinoplasty

As the name suggests, your surgeon will only be focusing on the tip of your nose during a tip rhinoplasty procedure. The majority of one are open procedures as this gives your surgeon access to the cartilage in the tip. It is less invasive, which means it’s also more affordable. Unfortunately, tip rhinoplasty is not the best option for everyone. There is a lot that goes into achieving a proportional nose and only working on the tip isn’t always enough to achieve the results you’re hoping for.

Deciding on the Right Type of Rhinoplasty Procedure

This all depends on what you want to achieve. If you are only concerned about the tip of your nose, then tip rhinoplasty is all you need. If you want to reshape more than just the tip, you will need to go the route of traditional rhinoplasty.

The best way to make an informed decision is to let a qualified and experienced surgeon advise you on the type of procedure you need and whether an open or closed technique is necessary. You will need to schedule an in-person consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon that specialises in rhinoplasty. Make sure that you find out more about your surgeon’s qualifications and experience before you go ahead with the procedure. Before and after galleries will also tell you a lot about what a surgeon is capable of.