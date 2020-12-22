Best Car Shipping Company: How to Do Last Minute Car Shipping – 2020 Guide

If you’ve spent any amount of time researching the best car shipping company, you’ve likely stumbled across tips to help you save money. At the top of this list, you may have seen a “book early” recommendation to lock in the best rates.

This solid piece of advice has helped many consumers save significant money, sometimes hundreds of dollars. But let’s get real for a moment. Sometimes life throws a moving curveball, or you unexpectedly win an online car auction hundreds of miles away.

No matter your relocation time crunch, here are ten things you need to know before pulling off last-minute car shipping.

1. Know What Expedited Shipping Entails

When it comes to expedited car shipping, how fast your vehicle gets from point A to B is all that matters. The miles between the pickup and drop-off points won’t change. But you will get prioritized as a customer.

What does this mean? The shipping company you work with will furnish you with a guaranteed pickup date.

This date will be much earlier than those offered with standard services. Of course, you’ll pay for this prioritization and guarantee.

2. Some Personal Belongings May Be Okay

Expedited car shipping also differs from standard service regarding personal belongings. You can typically ship one suitcase or box filled with personal items in the trunk of your car. The weight of those belongings may be no more than 100 lbs.

There’s no additional charge for this service. But there’s a caveat. Don’t pack anything of value in your vehicle due to theft risk.

3. Shipping Speed Depends on Shipment Type

Transportation on an open carrier is the most affordable choice you can make. It’ll also ensure your car gets from point A to B most rapidly.

Open carriers move along interstate highways regularly. So, finding one available to move your car last-minute will also prove easier.

Arranging last-minute car transport is the only way that you can guarantee a pickup date. Otherwise, you’ll get provided a standard window of 1-5 days within which pickup could occur. But with expedited shipping, your drive will reschedule other pickups around yours.

5. Door-to-Door Service Is Available

There’s a common misconception on the internet that expedited auto hauling can only happen from terminal-to-terminal. But such is not the case when you work with the Nexus Auto Transport.

Last-minute auto transport can still provide door-to-door service. That said, if you’re in a real pinch, going the terminal-to-terminal route represents the single fastest way to ship a rise.

6. Booking and Paperwork Remain the Same

You’ll also be happy to know that expedited shipping doesn’t require anything special in terms of booking or extra paperwork. You’ll provide the same information, but your order will go into the system as a priority.

Payments and requested documents also remain the same. But you will need to furnish this paperwork a(long with required payments) on a faster schedule.

7. Clean Your Car

If time is a commodity you don’t have enough of, it can feel tempting to skimp when it comes to car prep before a transport service. But this is a terrible idea that could lead to complications down the road.

Instead, take the time to wash your car and clean out the interior. Remember that apart from the luggage or box allowance in the trunk, you’ll need to remove all personal belongings.

8. Service Your Vehicle

Fluids require topping off, except for gasoline. Reserve only a small amount of gas in your tank to facilitate movement on and off the transport. You’ll also want to make sure your tires are properly pressured up.

Double-check your battery, ensuring it’s fully charged. Properly secure your car’s battery in its brackets.

Why? Because a loose battery could lead to jostling. Jostling, in turn, can contribute to engine damage.

Remove any modification accessories from the exterior of your vehicles, such as outsized spoilers and front splitters. These add-ons may impact how many cars the driver can load on their trailer. To stay off your driver’s “dirt list,” don’t forget to disable your car’s alarm.

9. Turn to a Detailing Shop

What if the last two tips have you questioning how you’ll get it all done? Don’t be afraid to turn to a detailing shop or mobile washing service for help with prep work. Some companies even offer packages specifically designed to get vehicles ready for shipping.

By taking advantage of their services, you’ll enjoy a streamlined experience. And you’ll gain the peace of mind that goes with knowing your car’s ready to transport.

10. Paying More Doesn’t Mean Faster Results

While it’s easy to assume that paying more means faster results, this isn’t always the case. So, don’t give in to the temptation to throw money at your shipping problem. The best car shippers go to great lengths to ensure consumers enjoy competitive pricing.

Their rates should reflect the care and extra work they put into meeting your expedited shipping needs. But that doesn’t mean the final price tag needs to be exorbitant. Don’t get desperate and neglect to comparison shop, even for last-minute shipping.

After all, deals can still be had. Even within the limitations of a short timeframe.

Best Car Shipping Company

As you can see from the tips above, finding the best car shipping company for your last-minute auto transport needs doesn’t have to be complicated. And it doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. But you still need to do your research, comparison shop, and prep for pick up.

Are you interested in learning more about expedited auto shipping options in your neck of the woods? Browse our blog now for the latest news on car shipping options.