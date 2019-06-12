How to Find the Best of the Best

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Finding the best “one” from a specific subject sounds quite broad, to say the least. With so much of our lives revolve around material things, we often time Google the best item out of a set to make sure we’re getting the “right one”.

As a lot of products appear in online reviews, companies are desperate for their products to appear on someone’s top 10. Most of the cases, people don’t even read past the 2nd or 3rd item listed in a top 10. People are more inclined to buy something if it appears on a top 10 list than if it doesn’t.

But what are the criteria for creating these lists? How do you find the best of the best? Stick around as we are going to try and explain these questions in this article.

Reputation

It seems that big-name companies, who build brand awareness, are more likely to have their product labeled as “the best of the best” than a smaller competitor. The more people know you, the more people can vouch for you, as it goes. Having a reputation is important if you want to be regarded as the best of the best. I’m not a fan of Basketball, I am clueless on the subject, but I know that Steph Curry is the best ball player. I might be wrong, but I don’t know the other person who is better than him. So the more people know your product, the more they regard it as the best of the best, even though that product might not be the best one out there.

Online Reviews

If we want to read a review of a specific product, service, restaurant, book, etc, we go on the internet. The internet is a great place where people can share their opinions on their favorite movies, and bash DC comics for that awful rendition of Suicide Squad. In other words, if you want to know about how good something is, go on the internet. It’s safe to say that we turn our attention towards the internet for an answer to all of our questions. Online reviews are a very important part of online behavior. If you want to watch a good movie, but don’t want to spend money on the useless Suicide Squad, you go on the internet and read about the best ones. You can visit UTopTens for an answer to all of your top 10 questions.

You Can Ask Someone

Another great way of finding out the best of something is to ask someone from the real world. Online reviews are based out of real experiences, so people can give you the same answer, sometimes in greater detail, if you ask them in person then on the internet. Honestly, I would rather believe my grandma if I ask her what’s the best way to knit a Christmas sweater than to read it on BuzzFeed. Asking someone what they recommend based on past experiences can be a great way of finding the best of the best. After all, these are the same people that write their top 10 movies of all time. They are based on real experiences, and that’s the factor that should be mostly taken into consideration.