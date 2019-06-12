The Best Food For Your Dog

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Dog food sounds quite simple but in all fairness, it’s quite difficult to find the best one for your dog. With so many manufacturers, how would you know what’s best for your dog?

It seems the best way to find out is to read online reviews from past customers and see their experience with specific dog foods. But reading reviews can be boring, so we’re here to tell you about the best foods for your dog.

NomNomNow Fresh Dog Food

NonNonNow is a premium dog food that your dog will absolutely love. Their fresh dog food is of the highest quality and you can give it to your dog any day of the week. The dog food meals from NomNomNow are prepared using whole, restaurant-quality, ingredients that further cement the quality of the food. There are no preservatives involved and none of the food is frozen. Everything is sold fresh to preserve the nutritional values that your dog requires on a weekly bases.

Orijen Biologically Appropriate Original Recipe Dog Food

This dog food is one of the highest rated on the free market. Every food in the dog food is made out of fresh ingredients that are meant to mirror your dog’s natural evolutionary diet. Every type of dog food from Orijen is made from a 100% original recipe which 85% is made out of poultry, fish, and eggs, while the remaining 15% are veggies and botanicals. There are no grains, no potatoes, and no tapioca or plant protein in the foods. The protein that is present in the dog food comes from premium animal sources.

Orijen Biologically Appropriate dog foods are designed for all dogs and all life stages.

American Journey Dog Food

American Journey Dog Food is sold and produced by Chewy and it is an affordable option that offers the finest quality dog food for your dog. All of their dog food products are made grain-free from digestible carbohydrates like sweet potatoes. They have chicken and brown rice recipes that your dog will love, made from the highest of quality chicken and rice. Their food is full of nutritious ingredients such as deboned chicken, chicken meal, brown rice, chicken fat, and fresh fruits and veggies. American Journey Dog Foods contain minerals for maximum nutrient absorption.

Taste of the Wild Dog Food

Yet another more expensive but of the highest quality premium dog food for your dog, Taste of the Wild uses 100% organic ingredients in their dog foods such as roasted meals in protein rick formulas. Their dog food is grain-free, filler-free, and artificial additives-free. Some of their best dog food is the Taste of the Wild Prairie Puppy which uses 100% real buffalo as the main ingredient as well as, bison protein, roasted venison, and beef. Their dog food formula uses these ingredients to further enhance your dog’s muscle growth. Their dog foods contain plenty of other healthy fats and beneficial supplements, veggies, fruits, antioxidants, chelated minerals, probiotics, and more.