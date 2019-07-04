How to find the perfect pair of leggings

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Women love leggings. It is one of the most comfortable pieces of clothing we can wear. They’re perfect for working out, walking around the town and running errands, or simply for laying in your bed and watching TV. However, not all leggings fit everyone perfectly. It’s important to choose something that is not only comfortable, but something that looks good as well and that will not rip immediately. Wearing the wrong workout clothes can also impact your performance which is something you definitely want to avoid.

Find the right style. For the gym, compression leggings might be a perfect choice. They are designed to help increase the circulation in your legs and can reduce the soreness that comes after the workout. However, they can be a bit pricey, so if you’re not into high-intensity activities, you won’t benefit as much from these leggings.

On the other hand, if you’re choosing something to go to the store in or have fun at the bar, something trendier is a better choice. You can choose among many different patterns and colors, so you can find something that works for any time of the day.

Find the right fabric. Leggings are made of all kinds of different materials. While cotton and lycra are the most common types of fabric for leggings, you can also find the ones made from polyester or leather. If you’re working out, you want something breathable, comfortable, and fast-drying. If you’re going out, you can go crazy with leather or suede. The polyester/spandex mix works best for the gym and you can find some adorable patterns on womensleggingsandtights.com.

Find the right size. You can find your size best by trying on many different sizes and deciding what is most comfortable. You can start by choosing leggings that are around the same size as your jeans or pants and then work from there. You don’t want them to be too tight around your knees or your waist. You need to able to move and breathe freely. Also, if they’re too tight, they might rip faster and irritate your skin.

A major thing you should look out for in leggings is how stretched out they look on you. I’ve noticed that many women make the mistake of choosing leggings that are comfortable, pretty, but that stretch out on them and become transparent. Some leggings are made to be extremely comfortable and stretchy, but that doesn’t mean that you want people to be able to see the pattern of your underwear.

What you want to do is pick out some leggings, try them on, stand straight and take a look at your butt in the mirror. If you can’t see your underwear, good. Now, squat and look again. If squatting stretched the leggings enough for you to be able to see the pattern on your underwear, then choose different leggings. This is something I started doing after accidentally buying a low-quality, transparent pair of leggings that ripped after a month.

Also, try moving around a bit and sitting down just to check how comfortable they are.