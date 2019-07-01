How to Get American Netflix in the UK

If you have an appetite for infinite entertainment, Netflix can be on the top of the list of your favorites. Fever of online video streaming seems to have gripped the entire globe. However, geo-blocks and other critical barriers have kept the fun-seekers deprived of this ever-expanding universe of endless fun. UK houses substantially large population of Netflix lovers, hunting the ways to get American Netflix in the UK, though not with considerable success. If you’re also among many others in the quest for the ways to unblock Netflix, you’re on the right place. I’ve put together some precious guidelines to help you find the best solution. Alongside, I’ve also highlighted some trickiest Netflix hacks that may interest some savvy users. (read more)
Use proxy servers to Get American Netflix in UK:
One thing that you can do straight away is to use a proxy platform to help you bypass geo-block. Proxy websites enable you to easily fake your location and use the IP from the country where your favorite content is accessible. For instance, if you want to pave your path to American Netflix, you can do so by pretending to be online from the United States. This is how many Netflix fans are satisfying their thirst for on-demand video streaming.
Nonetheless, it is never as simple as it may sound. If you’re not among a bevy of fortunate users, who get away with their negligence, you can end up losing your privacy. Hence, your dreamful hassle-free access to Netflix can turn out to be a nightmare with a lifelong hassle for you. Therefore, you’d better off avoid using this option if, you think, your privacy is dear to you.
At the same time, you must not turn a blind eye to the fact that the algorithm of American Netflix has evolved to a considerably high level of vigilance. It is common among the users accessing Netflix through proxies to receive following Netflix proxy error:
Receiving this message means that your Netflix server suspects that you’re using a backdoor to impermissibly access the service. This also means that proxy servers are easily detectable and cannot serve as a long-term solution for you.
Unblock Netflix with Ivacy VPN | Access Netflix US in the UK
A swelling population of privacy-oriented internet users across the UK may take solace in knowing that there is, still, a safer way to get American Netflix in UK. Whereas proxy servers are vulnerable to identity theft and susceptible to detective algorithm of Netflix, Ivacy VPN is there to bypass the geo-block without risking your identity. With Ivacy VPN installed on your device, you can endlessly squeeze the fun out of American Netflix without needing to be in America.
What follows will show you the easy steps that you can pursue to change your life for better:
Download and install the application
To begin, you will have to access the official website of Ivacy to set up your download and installation. Fortunately, Ivacy comes with universal compatibility making it friendly to each and every device known to the world be it a smartphone, iPhone, laptop, PC, or any other. Once you land the downloading page, select the device and/or operating system you’re using to find a supported version. Here’s how it will appear:
Subscribe for your favorite package
After you’ve successfully downloaded the application, which is not going to be a daunting task, you can draw a step closer by subscribing for your favorite bundle. Ivacy is among a few feature-rich and the securest names in the market that come with incredibly dirt-cheap pricing. You can feel empowered as you can choose from a range of packages separated by duration such as one-monthly, yearly, and two-yearly. You can subscribe for a price as tinny as only $2.25 per month for a two-yearly plan. An image below depicts the available choices:
Choose a US server
Ivacy, as the flag-bearers of internet freedom, features a rich bundle of servers. All you need to do is to pick a relevant US server from the exhausting list of locations from your application. If you think the speed of a chosen server does not live up to your expectations, you can ideally go with another one.
Load Netflix
After you have chosen a US server, it is the time to, finally, cherish uninterrupted access to online video streaming over Netflix. Open Netflix on your device and chill.
What if still Netflix Proxy Error haunts you | How to FIX the Netflix Proxy Error?
Even though Ivacy VPN is most likely to purge your life of all nuances, a minority of users may still face the typical proxy error. If this, unfortunately, happens to you, do not hesitate to contact the Ivacy customer support that would instantly direct you to an ideal server. You can shake it off as easily as one-two-three.
The Best Netflix Hacks, Tips and Tricks:
For some users who want to take the fun and convenience of online streaming to a new height, I am going to unfold a few precious hacks out there. If you are double-minded on deleting your history, as it can cause you to sacrifice some of the most important suggestions while keeping the same may imperil your privacy, you can selectively delete your history by choosing the titles that you don’t prefer to keep anymore. Another good news is that the latest version of Netflix enables you to download your favorite online content allowing you to view it later in offline mode. Certainly, it may sound like a gift for the users who frequently stream Netflix on the go. Furthermore, did you know, you can sharpen your search by using the filters integrated into Netflix? You can search by actor, director, or a keyword that can narrow down your search and unfold the most relevant material, saving you time and effort.
Furthermore, you can customize your Netflix binging experience with the Netflix Tips, Tricks, and Hacks which will create a lot of difference.