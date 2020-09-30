How to Get Started Fishing in 7 Simple Steps – 2020 Guide

Are you sick of watching the same TV shows over and over again? Do you want to take up a fun, healthy hobby that will keep you outdoors? Then, fishing is the right thing for you! It’s incredibly relaxing, and how the old saying goes: „Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime“. So, how can you start?

In this article, we give you 7 simple steps to help you start fishing like a pro in record time! So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

Step number 1: Know the fish

Before you purchase your first fishing rod, you should learn more about the different species in your local area. There’s a number of species that’s not even edible, and some of them are protected by law. So make sure to know how to recognize different types of fish, so you’ll know whether to let it go. You’ll have to ensure you’re following any regulations especially concerning the size and other limits pertaining to a specific species.

The most important thing is that your following laws and regulations since you don’t want to end up losing your license. Make sure to obtain all the necessary paperwork before you start your fishing journey!

Step number 2: Find a good spot

Once you get your documentation ready, it’s time to find a place where you’ll fish. Ask the local fishermen for advice, and look for a place where there’s enough fish to go around. Make sure not to accidentally end up fishing in a restricted area, and always do some research before you make your choice.

A good fishing spot can make a difference between a good catch and an empty bag. Look for places close to you, so you can go and check out the area before you start fishing there. If you have friends or family that frequently go fishing, ask them about their favorite spots first. If you notice that the spot is not good enough for you, don’t hesitate to leave and find a better alternative.

Step number 3: Equip yourself properly

If you’re a beginner fisherman, you don’t need to invest a huge amount of money into your equipment. Keep it simple and upgrade as you go! Depending on your goals and the targeted species, the fishing supplies you need to purchase will be different. Do your research and find the right tools to get the best possible results!

If you’re not sure where to start, you can always visit a local shop and ask for their advice. Other than that, there are thousands of amazing guides and articles online like those at the itishooting.com that can help you learn more about the topic.

Whatever you do, make sure to inform yourself and learn about the types of fishing equipment before you begin. Proper equipment is crucial to having a good fishing trip!

Step number 4: Purchase the bait

Having high-quality bait is essential to a good catch! Different species like different types of bait, so make sure to research this beforehand! You can purchase the bait at the local shops or via private providers, but you can also catch it yourself! It can be a fun activity and you’ll be able to learn more about the nature around you.

Of course, you should always seek advice from the more experienced fishermen. Finding the best bait is a process of trial and error, and asking someone who has already done it can be a great shortcut to make! Make sure that the bait you’re using is fresh and completely natural! There are many artificial alternatives on the market, but they’re usually pretty ineffective.

Step number 5: Learn to knot

Knowing how to make proper fishing knots is of the utmost importance for any fisherman. Learning to knot is also incredibly fun, and there are thousands of guidebooks and tutorials to make it easy for you. Knowing your knots is going to make your whole experience easier and your equipment will work much better.

Of course, if you’re fishing from a boat, then knowing how to knot properly is even more important. You’ll have to know how to tie your boat to a post so it doesn’t float away!

All in all, every single fisherman will tell you that knotting is a necessary skill when you’re going fishing. Different situations call for different types of knots, so make sure you’re equipped with proper knotting knowledge before you set out on a fishing journey.

Step number 6: Learn how to release the fish properly

You won’t be able to keep everything you catch. Sometimes the regulations will require you to do it, sometimes the fish simply won’t be something edible, but whatever the reason, you have to know how to do it properly.

You can invest in a release tool if you want to, but more importantly, remember to avoid contact with the animal’s eyes and gills. You want to be as gentle as possible, and try not to hurt the fish too much. Of course, make sure to do it quickly, and don’t keep the fish out of the water for too long. If the fish is exhausted, make sure to put it inside of the water while gently holding it and placing it against the current.

Step number 7: Enjoy the experience

Fishing is a constant battle of patience between you and your fishing rod. Make sure to relax and enjoy the wait! Once the fish starts biting, your waiting will pay off big-time! You can even bring a book to read on a slow day, or maybe listen to some music on your headphones. Whatever you do, make sure to be quiet so you don’t scare the fish away!

Fishing can be extremely calming and enjoyable! Don’t forget to bring a camera to take some photos of your catch, so you can share your accomplishments with your loved ones! Also, teach yourself some fish recipes and then surprise your family with a meal you caught and prepared completely by yourself!