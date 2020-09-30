Reasons Why Millennials Prefer Online Casinos

There is a very good reason why casinos and gambling have been prominent with each new generation. Rarely is an activity or a trend so openly adopted by young people as casino gambling is, and there is a very good and logical explanation behind it.

Although gambling has been around for centuries, with large resort casinos coming into their own at the start of the last century, they are still all both important and popular in today’s society dominated by the countless ways of having fun and spending leisure time. Casino owners were smart enough to realize that technology is the next big thing and that everyone will have access to it sooner rather than later.

Therefore, online casinos slowly started appearing as soon as the internet became mainstream, and then again when hand-held devices like early smartphones and tablets came into the picture. The result is a market practically oversaturated with ideas and possibilities regarding to online casinos. Another result is the fact that millennials, as well as all the generations that came after them, prefer online casinos to traditional brick and mortar establishments.

In this article, we will try to determine just why millennials prefer online casinos so much, and whether or not they have so many benefits over their traditional, physical counterparts.

Who are Millennials?

Before moving on, we have to accurately determine the age group referred to as the millennials, since different people believe different things. The most precise differentiation is that the millennials, or gen Y, are everyone born from 1980 and 1994/1995. That makes them anywhere from 25 to 40 years old in 2020. Before them came the famous baby boomers, and after them came gen Z. Therefore, for the purposes of this article, we will be focusing only on the age group between 25 to 40, and talk about why they enjoy online casinos more than regular casinos.

Rise of Technology

The question of technology in the lives of millennials is an important one. For most of their adaptive and teenage years, these people were beginning to heavily expose themselves to the rise of mainstream technology. In the beginning, those were new TV programs, VHS, and early gaming consoles from Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft. Then, around the turn of the century when the oldest millennials were around 20 and the youngest were around 5 or 6 years old, the internet started rapidly coming into its own. It brought along tons of possibilities and everything started changing like never before.

Naturally, everyone wanted in on the fun including and especially the younger generations. What was once done in real life moved online and by 2010, nothing was the same. During these 10 or so years, children grew up surrounded in all sorts of technology that made their lives easier and more engaging. They got the chance to experience things from far away, something their parents and grandparents had to travel half the world in order to see and experience. Therefore, now that they are adults, they do not want to go back to something they never knew like regular casinos because doing it online is what they know and exactly what they need.

Ease of Access, Availability, Engagement

When you think about an average online casino service like a website or a mobile app, you no longer think only about the gambling part of it. Modern takes on casino games are literally video games with the gambling part cleverly integrated in. The gameplay and graphics that accompany the casino experience are truly fascinating and therefore far more interesting than regular casino machines.

Of course, the sheer ease of access and how available this kind of entertainment has become is another reason why young people go to traditional casinos far less. The fact you can start gambling in a few simple clicks and scrolls is sometimes still hard to grasp and often taken for granted. All one has to do is have internet access (who doesn’t in 2020?!) and download their favorite casino application, or visit the website. Choose the game you like, be it a slot, a roulette, a poker, or any other game type, and gamble on! Payment options are also made easy and there is a wide variety of ways to finance your gambling and collect your winnings.

Social Aspect

Perhaps a downside of all the exposure to technology and the mainstream sources of fun is the far less social engagement of millennials. On average, they are fully aware that their social skills are on a lower level than those of their parents and older colleagues and friends, simply because they spent more time inside on their devices than in real-life scenarios. Even when among friends, a gaming console, a computer, or a TV were there and they mostly did what they would do anyway but together. This also made them closer to a certain group of friends resulting in smaller but tighter circles.

Naturally, when the time to get out in the world came, they felt freer and less anxious and worried when gambling online then going to a real casino and interacting with strangers. Online, you can gamble and play with your friends in virtual rooms and hubs. Even if there are strangers during a live roulette game, you do not really have to talk to them, look at them, or even know who they are. There are no distractions. Competitiveness is therefore the only thing to focus on and it is a better solution for those who simply want to play, get better, and win.

Conclusion

From all of this, the only thing left to mention is that the reason behind millennials’ preference of online casinos over traditional establishments is the overall generational impact. These people are simply too accustomed to technology and what it brought to the table that they do not deem regular casinos worth their time and money, or even necessary in the first place. It is a natural thing that new generations experience all the time, no matter if it is the way they gamble, their views of society, the food they eat, or how conscious and open-minded they are.