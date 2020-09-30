6 Tips to Get More Clients for Your Web Design Business

Beating competitors and attracting new clients is challenging regardless of your trade. This is especially true if you are just starting your business and don’t have any contacts. It means that you have to work twice as hard to prove to people why they should choose you instead of someone else.

In addition, this issue can become even more complicated when it comes to some businesses that are in demand, and web design is one of them. This profession is very payable nowadays, and let’s be honest – it is quite interesting. After all, you have the opportunity not only to show your skills but also to create something completely new and appealing.

However, finding clients is very difficult, which means that you have to put in a lot of effort to develop your business. Because of this, in the following article, we are going to provide you with some tips on how to create a strong marketing strategy that will help you on this journey.

1. Join a web design community

If you are just testing the waters, and want to start working as a freelancer, then one of the first things you should do is explore these communities and join them. As you know, there are many of these websites, but our advice is to focus only on those about web design.

By doing this, you will be able to start networking with other freelancers form your line of business. Why is this important? Well, first of all, you will get a glimpse into this business and learn how everything works, how to value your time, and so on. In addition, a lot of clients opt for contacting professionals via these websites and communities. This means that not only will you get numerous job requests, but some of your new friends might refer you to some of their clients. It’s all about establishing connections and partnerships.

2. Build a website

This tip is quite obvious, and there are multiple reasons why you should do this. First of all, every business needs a website nowadays, and besides, it is one of the best ways to raise awareness of your brand and work. Plus, if you want to start a web design business, it goes without saying that you have a website. After all, it is a great opportunity to show your skills.

First of all, naturally, you have to create a website that is appealing to visitors. Nevertheless, according to fyresite.com, it also has to be user-friendly, because these two things go hand in hand. Since you are in this line of business, you probably have a general idea of how your website is going to look and function, what interesting features it is going to include, and so on. If you need some inspiration, you can always conduct online research and explore the top web designers’ websites.

3. Display portfolio

When it comes to the web design business, the portfolio is crucial. At the end of the day, you are an artist, and one of the best ways to attract potential clients is to present them with your work. You should dedicate one part of your website to your previous designs. Include those that you did for previous clients, and also those that you created for yourself. Naturally, you should try to make your portfolio as diverse as possible because this is the best way to show that there are no limits for you.

4. Be present on social media

Is it really necessary to explain why and how significant these are? Conduct research to learn where your target audience hangs out and create a marketing strategy accordingly. If you are looking for business contact, you should create a LinkedIn page. On the other hand, Facebook is currently the most popular platform, and it allows you to share video content and build a community on your own. Furthermore, Instagram and Pinterest are perfect channels for web designers because they enable you to present your work in the form of images.

Not only are these platforms perfect for presenting your work, but they are also excellent for communicating with followers. Yes, those that are interested in hiring you will probably contact you via your website and email, but social media platforms allow you to answer all their questions, and in a way, show them why you are the right choice for them.

5. Attend business expos

When it comes to getting new clients, nothing beats the opportunity to speak with people and show them your work firsthand. What’s more, these events are perfect for establishing new collaboration. Here, you will meet people and business owners from this line of work, have the opportunity to chat with them, talk about the work that binds you, and start a new partnership.

If you are completely new in this industry, you can offer for service for free or provide people with some advice. The whole point is to start building your presence and to prove how valuable you are to clients.

6. Offer free services

Since we have already mentioned these in the previous paragraph, let us elaborate. People love getting stuff for free. This is something that one can deny. We are not saying that you shouldn’t value your work, but this strategy is probably the best one for attracting new clients.

You can offer free templates and themes, PSD files, and so on. Moreover, you can provide people with free consultations and offer advice to other young developers or even companies on how to solve a problem they face. You can also offer these via your website. Once people get familiar with your work in great detail, they will be more likely to contact you and hire you for a specific job.

Yes, we understand, you’ve put in a lot of work in your designs, and you don’t want to give it free of charge, but you should think about this as an investment. If people like your free product, they are more likely to pay for a premium design and unlock additional features and customization options.