How To Have Sex Like A Hippie

So maybe you’re not cut out to live in a yurt and grow out your armpit hair. Maybe the smell of pachouli oil turns your stomach and the thought of attending a Phish show makes you want to poke out your ear drums. You love running water and deodorant and razors and you refuse to connect to anyone on a “soul level.” Fine. To each his own. But all of us can benefit from getting a little more far out in the bedroom. As the hippies would say, “If it feels good, do it!”

Click through to see some sex practices that may be able to help you and your lovah explore new planes of communion. Or just … try something new and laugh about it.

Nicole Daedone is the founder of the “Slow Sex” movement, which uses meditation techniques like mindfulness and focusing on sensitivity and pleasure; she believes that Orgasmic Meditation is the key to a longer female orgasm. According to the OneTaste website, her San Francisco-based organization dedicated to researching and teaching the practice of Slow Sex, Orgasmic Meditation or OM (not to be confused with the yoga sound Ohm) is a meditation practice that focuses solely on the clitoris.

Described as “a gateway to more vitality, connection and turn on,” there is no goal other than to feel what is happening in the moment. Partners take turns stroking the genitals of the other while both focusing attention on the sensation with the goal of developing connective resonance between them. OM is not about more climax but about expanding the most pleasurable part of the climax.

OneTaste, which has locations all over the world, offers private OM lessons or, those who are truly embracing the hippie sexual credo, can attend OM circles or events.

Clitoral meditation, in front of others or at all, is pretty much my worst nightmare, but hey, gotta hand it to people who can.

Tantric Sex