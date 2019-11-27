Inexpensive Tricks to Make Your Home Look More Expensive

Living in a house that exudes expensive vibes feels so good! But we don’t necessarily have to break our bank for it!

The way we decorate our homes and pull style in their nook and corner gives them the feel we all want. It will be so great if we can make our homes look expensive by hanging an art piece of a famous artist, or putting a sofa set that costs thousands of dollars. But not everyone can do that! Fortunately, living in a home that looks expensive is not always a game of money. And not everyone has to be a millionaire for it. A simple residence can also turn into a home that seems like coming straight out of Hampton’s expensive neighborhood. Don’t believe me?

Here are some tricks to pull into your home to flair up your humble place:

Highlight Room’s Feature

Most of us take the main features of a room for granted, despite the fact that they can turn into the showstopper of your room. Sometimes you don’t need to stuff your room with new items to change its feel, highlighting architectural details, like shelves, molding, fireplace, and floor can serve the purpose. For instance, don’t go for expensive ceiling art, instead wrap ceiling girders with wood. It will not only enhance the overall curb appeal of the room but will also give it an expensive touch – that we all want.

Choose the Right Color Palette

You know every color has its own science like red color gives a vibrant feel, white is a symbol of chastity, while blue color exudes calmness. But what you might not know that the right pop of color can take your place to the posh area even if you are living in a suburb. Yes, that’s true! Though the paint itself is inexpensive, but it’s right selection can make your place look expensive without spending much. Experts at Paysons Painting recommend committing to unified color palette, paired with coordinating items to give a chic look.

Don’t Forget to Add Molding

Adding molding is a simple way to transform your boring and plain walls into an expensive deal. If a wallpaper seems too run-of-the-mill to you, then molding is the perfect way to update your bland walls. Well, adding molding doesn’t mean that it should be a Victorian kind of work out with a complicated pattern; a single-patterned display will also do the work. Besides wall patterns, crown molding is also the best way to give an expensive look without paying much.

Lighting is a Must

Just like the right color palette can have magical impact on the feel of a room. Similarly, the lighting of the room is also essential to give the room a desirable touch. Even if you can’t buy expensive chandeliers, some mood lights and lamps will do the trick! Lights give a sense of glamour and sparkle that every room needs to have an amplified aura.

A minimalist look is desirable

Instead of cluttering your shelves with numerous details and decorations, interior designers suggest a minimalist look. Just a few impressionable candlesticks, picture frames, or vases that fill the space nicely without feeling overcrowded. In addition to the order on the shelves, create it elsewhere. It is suggested that you remove all excess items from the premises or put them in cabinets and leave only what is needed. This will make your home look more luxurious in an instant.

Put three same details in the room

When you put the three of the same elements or details in any room will produce the desired ‘wow’ effect. You can achieve this by buying three decorative figurines, three vases, and a picture that is divided into three parts. If you decide on an image, an even cheaper solution is to print the photo you like on a quality paper, cut it into three pieces, and frame it with simple and inexpensive frames. The impression will be equally effective.

Buy matching pillows and bedding

Instant living room remodeling can be easily achieved by adding decorative pillows to a monochrome sofa. If you change the bedding you will immediately change the bedroom. This will transform the bed into a luxurious place to sleep with the color or design of the bedding, as well as the material it is made of. Experts advise to match the colors of the pillows and bedding with other details, such as flower vases, wall or frame colors in the paintings, and it is suggested that you choose natural materials.

Decorative fireplace

Anything can be made of a decorative fireplace in the room. It can be decorative or functional, you can arrange the wood to create a warm, homey winter atmosphere, or books and magazines for a chic effect. You can also put a wine rack in the fireplace to expose the best bottles or you can make a sea-inspired part by putting bottles and jars containing sand and shells. Candles and flower vase are always a safe choice.

Choose the right curtain length

Curtain length can aesthetically change the space and beautify it in many different ways. There are also types of curtains that fit with different decorative styles of space. If you want a space that is a little more luxurious and that looks nicer, then, in that case, you will take the curtains that pull a little on the floor.

Always keep your home clean

One of the most important rules for making the extravagant home is that you always keep your home clean. Did not expect this rule? Keeping your home clean and shiny is the most effective way to achieve a beautiful appearance. A tidy and clean home will always look sleeker and more luxurious, regardless of the layout of the furniture, colors or details.

Now you know that not all expensive houses are decorated with a multi-million dollar budget. Some are decorated with planning and right selection of things, without going penniless. And that’s what makes the difference!