How To Hide A Hangover

“How can I hide a hangover? Blotchy skin, puffy eyes — I don’t need everyone (especially my boss!) to know how awful I feel.”

Yes, after a big night of partying there is nothing worse than waking up to realize you look as dreadful as you feel! Fortunately, there are a few tricks and tips to disguise the telltale signs of a hangover, helping you fake your way through the morning.

First thing’s first — although tempting, no matter how late it is when you come in, be sure to remove your makeup completely and top with a night moisturizer to help rehydrate while you sleep. Another tip is to sleep with an extra pillow. The additional height will help to promote lymphatic drainage and prevent fluid from accumulating (which leaves you looking puffy in the morning!).

