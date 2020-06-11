You probably found the perfect prom dress and planned the after-party with your closest friends, only to find that your prom had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we all understand why this was necessary, it doesn’t mean we can’t still feel heartbroken not to get the chance to get all those photos with your friends in their prom dresses and suits.

Many teens are feeling extremely disappointed about not being able to attend the highly anticipated prom night as expected. But just because prom isn’t being held in person doesn’t mean all that hard work has to go to waste. You probably spent a long time choosing your prom dresses with your friends, going to fittings, thinking about the best color, shape and material, and that should still be celebrated!

As with lots of things right now, the way we celebrate prom is being reimagined and redefined. It is important to remember that things will go back to normal eventually, but for now, why not show off your creativity and individuality by sharing the story of your dream prom dress with all your friends and followers?

Just because your traditional prom has been cancelled, doesn’t mean you can’t throw a virtual prom from the safety of your own home, so you can still celebrate the end of school with all your friends. Here is your step-by-step guide on how to host a virtual prom in 2020 to give you and your classmates a night to remember.

Step 1: Choose a Platform

The first thing you need to do is work out which platform you are going to use to host your virtual prom. They all have their pros and cons, and you probably have your favorites, but you need to choose the platform that will work best for your virtual prom. This will mostly depend on how many prom guests you will have and what activities you want to do. Here are the most popular platforms you can choose from:

FaceTime – this allows you to have up to 32 devices on a video call, but you will all need to have an iPhone or Mac computer to use it

Skype – this allows you to have up to 50 devices on a video call, so this is the perfect platform for a big virtual event

Google Hangouts – this only allows you to chat with 10 devices at a time, so this is best for a smaller prom of just close friends

Zoom – this allows you to have 100 participants (although this makes it difficult to see everyone!) if you want to invite everyone who would have been at your traditional prom – however, the free plan only allows you to have 40 minutes of time, so this might be a better option just to get photos with everyone

Houseparty – this platform only allows for 8 people, but you can play fun virtual games – probably best for an after-party

Step 2: Transform Your Space

Find the party decorations you already have to make your space prom worthy. Choose a space with some pretty curtains or find a wall in your house that can be easily transformed with string lights or a banner. The right lighting can really set the mood in your space and creates amazing photo ops for your Instagram.

You may also want to choose a theme that all your friends can join in with as well. Put your own twist on whatever the theme of your traditional prom would have been or pick a totally different one.

Step 3: Get Glammed Up

Now, you can have some fun getting ready. Have a pre-prom session over video chat with your closest friends so that you can get ready together.

Having a virtual prom means that you can get a bit more creative with prom dresses and you can find great designs at Sherri Hill. There are no dress codes in your own home! Choose whatever you feel most confident in, whether that be a traditional gown, a party dress, a pantsuit, or something more casual.

Choose really over the top, statement accessories, such as hair accessories, necklaces, and earrings. Remember, most of the time, your prom-mates will only see you from the waist up, so this is the most important part of your outfit.

Much like your accessories, your hair is another important part of your prom look, it will most likely be the thing that others notice first. Choose a hairstyle that makes you look and feel good, and don’t be afraid to try something different. After all, this is the perfect time to experiment! You could try braids, space buns, big waves, or go with a more elegant look with something half up/half down.

Although your makeup and nails might not be all that noticeable over a video call, this is your chance to do something a little fun and out of the box. You could try a glittery lip, a massive cat-eye, or a bright eye-shadow look. Remember, you don’t have the time restraints you would have had at a traditional prom, so if you don’t like what you create, you can try something totally different!

Step 4: Start Your Virtual Prom!

Make a playlist that all your virtual prom guests can listen to. Ask everyone for their favorites, put in some of the current hits and mix in some throwbacks that you can all sing and dance along to.

Take loads of photos for your IG account in front of your background and take loads of screenshots of your video chat throughout the night so you can capture the virtual prom in action.

You could also play some games, such as charades or Pictionary, or make up your own.

Step 5: Continue the Fun with an After-Party

When your prom celebrations are over, they don’t have to truly be over. Have an after-party with your closest friends so you can talk about the highlights of your night, after changing into some comfy clothes and getting those facemasks on. It is the perfect way to wind down after an exciting night, so you can go to bed happy and wake up feeling refreshed.