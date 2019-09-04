How To Identify an Authentic Gucci Product

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

So many love style and to look their best. With style comes a lot of great companies out there that offer beautiful items. It can be so exciting being able to show off the item that you purchased and know that it is original.

You also have some companies out there that attempt to copy their product and make it look original. There are certain signs that the item isn’t from the actual manufacturer. There are several ways to tell, depending on the brand.

Fake Or Authentic

There are is a lot of information you can learn when it comes to what is authentic and what are face products. Be sure you are aware of what to look for. This is highly important.

You can check with retailers to see the items first hand, but, if this is not an option you can do research online. One site to check out is www.luxury-shops.com. You can search by brand to give you an idea of what to look for. This will give you an idea of what some products do have for markings. Take a look at some of the luxury handbags at that is authentic. If Gucci is your favorite brand, look at how some of the handbags are designed.

One way to tell if a bag is an original Gucci is to know that the company actually puts a label on the inside of all their handbags. If you do find an emblem on the outside of the bag, see what its made out of. If its plastic, then sorry to say, this could very well be a fake.

So verify with a company. Research for luxury handbags that are authentic, so that you are aware of what to look for. We all know it’s fun when you go to a shop that claims to have the authentic items, but, be aware of how to spot a fake from an original.

Finally, check what materials are used by the company. You will find that Gucci uses a lot of fine leathers, bamboo, and other natural materials. Most that are not originals you will find use plastics in a lot of their materials.

Verify-in your searches. Check with the actual company related to the product. Especially when it comes to products like Gucci. Remember to double-check your research when it comes to authentic luxury handbags.

Another option, call and ask questions of the products by either the company selling the product like LUX or get ahold of the actual manufacturer. Most representatives will help you greatly.

What About Other Products?

Not only handbags can be fake. One of the biggest that many will find actually happen in sunglasses. There are a lot of ways to find the fakes that you may not have considered.

Quality is the first to stand out. Most fake sunglasses will be made out of plastic, lenses may not be sitting correctly. You may find stickers with the product name. Most companies like the Gucci bamboo aviator sunglasses will actually emboss their information on the glasses. Or in the case of bamboo, the logo may be found to be etched/burned into the bamboo.

There are pictures online of what Gucci bamboo aviator sunglasses look like. Be sure to review and understand the quality and how they are made. Fake sunglasses that may look similar will be flimsy and the arms will be very tight when you attempt to move them. Again, verify the product to make sure you are getting authentic accessories.

A lot of top name products have fake replicas out there like the Gucci bamboo aviator sunglasses. You will find belts, jewelry, even hair accessories that are made to look like the authentic merchandise. So, when you are shopping, keep your eyes open and know the difference.