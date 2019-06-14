10 Stylish Aviator Sunglasses to Buy

June 14, 2019

Aviator sunglasses are a classic that never seems to go out of fashion. Even though the original Aviators came from Ray-Ban, a lot of fashion designers are coming up with their versions of sunglasses shaped like aviators. We have researched every brand to find the best aviator sunglasses, and we made a list of our favorites. Read on to discover the most stylish pairs of aviators currently on the market.

1. Gucci Square-Shaped Aviator Sunglasses

This stunning Gucci pair of aviators is gold-toned and perfect for a casual chic outfit. These oversized sunglasses have tortoiseshell handles and can look extremely good when paired with some gold jewelry.

2. DiorDesertic Aviator Sunglasses

These modern-looking Dior shades are unique with their flat lenses that are attached only by a black brow bar. These sunglasses have a golden metal frame and dark lenses which provide UV protection.

3. Givenchy 60mm Aviator Sunglasses

Givenchy has designed a pair of lightweight and very comfortable aviators. They have a 100% UV protection as well as a distressed finish to make the metal frame look matte.

4. Ray-Ban Leather-Frame Aviator Sunglasses

These stylish Ray-Ban aviators have a leather frame and classic yellow lenses. They were made in Italy, with 100% UV protection.

5. Chloe Pink Aviators

Not only do these stunning sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays, but they also have a unique shape. The cutout brow bar on these aviators, along with rose-tinted lenses, gives out a futuristic vibe.

6. Carrera Flag Aviator Sunglasses

These trendy Carrera shades are made as a part of the special edition of their new collection. These unisex sunglasses come in five colors and will be a perfect addition for anyone looking to spice up their outfit.

7. Le Specs Prince Aviators

These gorgeous glasses are made with gold thin metal frame and peach-colored lenses. Le Specs Prince Aviators are irresistible for any lovers of peachy hues and come with UV protection.

8. Celine Square Aviators

We cannot take our eyes off these incredibly fashionable Celine sunglasses. They have pink gradient lenses and a uniquely designed brow bar, as well as UV protection.

9. Christian Roth Eyewear Funky Aviator Sunglasses

Christian Roth produced a pair of trendy aviator sunglasses that will make your outfit more glamorous. They are made with gradient lenses and a sophisticated rose gold metal frame.

10. Tommy Hilfiger Tinted Aviator Sunglasses

This Tommy Hilfiger aviator pair is edgy because it is designed with round lenses and double rims. These sunglasses look feminine and chic with their rose-tinted lenses and rose gold frame.

