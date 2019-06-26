The Best Sunglasses for Every Face Shape

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s no secret that different sunglasses suit different face types. All of our faces are unique but most fall into one of several categories. Find out which category you fit into and let us help you find the perfect sunglasses for you.

Finding Your Shape

We all glance at our reflection multiple times per day but when’s the last time you took a good long look at your face. Even when applying make-up, your eye tends to focus on one part of your face. So tie your hair back and sit up straight, it’s time to take a look at the entire glorious package from jawline to hairline.

Step One – Capture Your Image

The first step in finding your shape is to take a photograph of yourself. But no cute selfie angles! We need a clear image, taken with your eyes forward and the camera held at eye level.

Step Two – Analyse the Shape

Now use a bit of paper, preferably tracing paper, to draw around you head.

Step Three – Compare the Shape

Now, you can compare the shape you’ve drawn to the different face shape categories. There are standard shape categories although it’s possible to break each category down further. Cosmopolitan recommends measuring your face to help with the comparison but for our purposes a visual comparison will do.

Top Tip: Vintage-lovers often find perfectly-shaped sunglasses in thrift stores but don’t buy them because the lenses are damaged. But now online companies will take those gorgeous frames and insert brand new lenses for you, even if you have a prescription!

Choosing Sunglasses that look best.

Round Shape

If your hairline is wide, your face is full below cheekbones and your jawline has rounded edges, you have a round style. People with round faces tend to look younger than their peers and suit glasses with unusual frames that offer a pop of color.

Angular frames are a good choice as they offer structure. Try a narrow, rectangular frame to accentuate your features.

Square Shape

If you have both a wide hairline, minimal curve to your cheekbones and a strong wide jaw, you have a square face shape.

Square shapes already have well-defined angles so gentler frames are often complementary. Choose rounded frames with relatively thin frames. You could try rimless glasses or a gentle cat’s eye shape.

Diamond Shape

If you have a narrow jaw with a pointed chin and wide cheekbones that are wider than your forehead then you’re a diamond!

Light-colored frames work well with diamond shapes or those with heavy bottoms. Frames that are thin at the temples will help to elongate your face.

Oval Shapes

If you have similar characteristics to a round shape but your face is longer than it is wide and you have a tall forehead, you have an oval face shape.

Oval shapes are common and act as a blank canvas when it comes to choosing sunglasses frames. If you have an oval face, you can go as bold, as wide and as thick-framed as you like. A top tip is to choose frames that are slightly wider than the widest part of your face.

Heart Shapes

If your face is widest across your forehead and you have a narrow jawline with a pointed chin, you have a heart-shaped aspect.

Heart shaped people benefit from prominent cheekbones and a narrow jaw. To balance your face, go for frames that are wide and heavy at the bottom.

Rectangular Shape

If you have a tall forehead that is equal in width to your jaw and resembles a square shape but is longer, you have a rectangular face shape.

Your deep forehead and strong jaw line is complemented by sunglasses with a strong brow line. Stronger, more angular shapes work best and you should avoid rounded frames.

We hope that’s helped. Happy shopping!