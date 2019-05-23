How To Improve Website Rank With White Hat SEO Tactics

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

White hat SEO tactics refer to tactics that are within the line of the terms and conditions of search engines such as Google. White hat SEO refers to improving your website ranking through various means that are acceptable within the guidelines of Google and any other major search engine. White Hat SEO is the opposite of Black Hat SEO, with the latter referring to tactics that are mostly considered illegal.

Through white hat SEO, you can improve your website rank, SERPs, and still maintain the integrity of your website. The same cannot be said if you use black hat SEO.

We are going to mention a few things that white hat SEO offers you:

Quality content and service

Fast loading website and mobile friendliness

Keyword-rich metadata and descriptiveness

Making your website easy to use and easy to navigate

Anything that is considered deceitful or harmful for your visitors acts as black hat SEO. This may include stuff like purchasing backlinks, using cloaking techniques, purchasing visitors, and more.

Black Hat SEO tactics are considered very shady and very risky for your website. If Google finds out that you’re using black hat SEO tactics, chances are you are going to be having a lot of trouble growing your website.

Why Are White Hat SEO Tactics Important?

According to Rankhelper.org, failure to employ white hat SEO tactics could result in Google, or any other major search engine, banning you from their platform. Your website will still exist, but you will be banished from Google, meaning you will not be able to reach new audiences.

Until this very day, and possibly long into the future, Google is the most powerful source of traffic for your website. By not using white hat SEO, you are risking the wrath of Google and risking ending your website’s growth.

This is why white hat SEO is so important. It lets your website grow legitimately and not through some shady means. It lets you generate clicks and leads and audiences through means that are well within the realms of what is considered right.

Should You Implement White Hat SEO?

The definitive answer to this question would be yes, you definitely should. White Hat SEO tactics remain the best way to successfully grow your website and your business, without any consequences.

Below we will tell you about what you should do in order to make your SEO methods as white hat as possible.

Quality Content and Service

By offering quality content that will answer your audience’s questions; you are effectively meeting your visitor’s needs and helping solve their problems. Through careful SEO keyword research, you are able to generate the best keywords that suit your website content most.

Use Descriptive Keywords That Are Rich Meta Tags

Help search engines find each of your website pages by creating descriptive keywords for each Meta description. This is the best practice if you want Google to more easily find you.

Make Your Website Easy to Navigate

Information Architecture is very important for every website. This represents the content structure of your website. The more user-friendly your website is, the more organic search results you will get. The more easily to navigate your website is, the more clicks you will generate over time.