How to increase Instagram engagement

After Instagram has officially announced the new smart newsfeed, some metrics and principles of work with this social network have changed: now the number of subscribers is not as significant as the number of people who have seen the post – it is called engagement.
SMM specialists are fighting for the growth of engagement with all possible (and impossible) ways. The easiest way is when bloggers join private chats where they share their posts so that they can mutually comment on each other. How to make an Instagram profile look so good (check here) that it can compete with others who have thousands and even billions of subscribers? There is some simple advice you may find useful to follow:
Fill the bio information
This one is the top priority because subscribers look not only at the content but also at what kind of the person you are. Add a link to the site, e-mail, or Facebook link and location. Make your account recognizable by adding a logo, trademark, or whatever suits your brand idea. Add emojis, but do not overdo it. Otherwise, the bio will look littered. On one field – one, maximum of two images.
Choose the goals
First, decide what you want. Either to increase brand awareness and loyalty or tell about company news or showcase company products or show its life from the inside.
Form individual style
Choose the style for all your photos: bright or pastel colors, dark or light pics (light, by the way, gain more likes), photo or video, which font? This how you can gain recognition without even looking at who made the post, followers will immediately know it is your post in their feed. To create a profile on Instagram in one style, download unique mobile apps that help you edit photos quickly.
Posts
Publish posts with regular intervals; do not forget to add hashtags and descriptions, create polls. Publish information about company employees, your projects, and just exciting situations. Make people stop scrolling through the feed and pay attention to your post.
Use new functions
For example, add recently appeared GIF-animations to the stories, use the tab for saving posts, conduct polls, subscribe to hashtags. The more recent the type of content you use, the more attention you will get with your posts: both from subscribers and smart feed.
Make contests
Everyone loves gifts! So why don’t you delight your subscribers with contests, sweepstakes, quizzes, and just games? That’s how people can engage with you and pay attention to your brand.
Advertising
Collaborate with other brands – this can help to increase the engagement both you and them. Additional advertising (barter or Instagram ads) are also to be used. But be careful with choosing brands. They have to be in similar product niche or be as attractive to users as yours.
Do surveys
A survey with ready-made response forms is one of the most effective ways to motivate the reader to leave a comment. An important point: before the survey, your account should provide some useful or exciting information so the subscribers can feel that they are up to an end.
Be interested in subscribers attitude; ask for advice.
The theme should be simple and intimate for them. Study the habits and interests of the target audience, think about what experience and knowledge they have, what they can share, what they are curious about. That is how we tend to behave: we love to be useful, even in the comments under other people’s posts. And you do not have to follow this advice, for example, you may ask what is better to build in Bali – a villa, coworking or spa – just for fun.
Raise hot topics
But only those that are close to you and the audience. Learn the most popular hashtags, and express your attitude to the problem, take an interest in the opinions of subscribers. Talk about trends in your area or widespread phenomena in general, for example, after the release of Mike Viking’s book ‘Hygge. The secret of Danish happiness’ the term hygge become the new black of Instagram.
Why do you need to engage subscribers in discussions?
So, we found out that social networks have an algorithm for ranking user feeds: the system itself decides which posts of your profile to show subscribers and which not. This algorithm depends on the activity of your readers. If after the publication of the photo, they begin to comment and “like” it, for the system, this means that the post is exciting and can be shown in the feeds of other subscribers. If there is little activity, then the post can be omitted. So, the more comments subscribers put, the higher the coverage of the publication is and therefore, the number of people who saw the post increases.
The new principle of ranking posts is not clear to all specialists and just users. The algorithm is designed to make the feed more exciting and more useful, but on the contrary, it makes the work with Instagram more complicated. So, forget about unauthorized methods of boosting your Instagram: mass following and mass liking, a bunch of hashtags: they will not help. Recall the golden rule: high-quality, engaging content is shown first. Use advertising, actively introduce new Instagram features, block all inactive subscribers, and enjoy the result!
Instagram can be the best place to meet new people. That is where you can find those who share your interests. If you are sincere, more people will follow your page. To sum up, there are some simple rules which will absolutely help you with boosting your Instagram account fast. Take pictures in reserve. This will save you when there is no opportunity for shooting. Remember, it is critical to have a posting frequency. Choose interesting angles, use imagination, and create unusual combinations of objects. Read some articles about photo composition, lighting, and do not hesitate to practice and practice and practice. If you are passionate about what you do, then the success will come soon.