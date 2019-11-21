How to Keep Your Relationship Healthy During a Home Renovation

Keeping your relationship happy and healthy is something that every couple has to put work into, usually on a daily basis. It’s all about having those open lines of communication, working as a team, and being respectful of each other’s wishes and feelings. While you may be well aware of these foundations of a great relationship, there will be those life events that put a real strain on your relationship. A massive home renovation project is an excellent example of just such a life event.

If you want to be sure that you and your partner are able to stay sane, be on the same page, and work towards a fabulous home renovation goal, then these tips can help.

Create a Plan Before You Get Started

While you may have an idea in your head of how you want the renovation to go, and what the finished look will be, getting from point A to point B is a whole other story. Anyone who has been through a massive home renovation program will attest to the fact that a plan is absolutely necessary.

A plan will get all your ideas and wishes down on paper, and then allow you to create the steps that are needed to achieve your finished goal. The emphasis should be on the layout and the materials you will be using, as many of these items may need to be ordered in advance of the project starting. The last thing you want to do is get stuck mid-renovation then have to wait for days, weeks, or even months for materials to arrive.

Let’s take, for example, new windows. If you will be replacing windows as part of your project, this isn’t something you can just run into the store and grab that day. Measurements need to be taken, you will want to speak to professionals who specialise in all types of windows and design such as TheHomeDesignGroup, who specialise in a variety of home renovation aspects, get a quote, and then place your order.

Agree on a Budget You Are Both Comfortable With

One of the main things that couples argue about is money, and a renovation project is no different. One partner may want to go all in and spend a lot of money on the renovation, while the other wants to keep things smaller and more budget-friendly. Obviously, the budget will affect the scope of the project, the materials being used, and the general outcome.

While it may be an uncomfortable topic to discuss, it’s better to do so in a calm manner before the work begins, materials are bought, and contractors are hired.

Be Realistic With Your Timeline

It’s also important that you are realistic with your timeline. Sure you want the renovation project to go as fast as possible, no-one enjoys living in a house that is under renovation, but you also don’t want to create an impossible timeline. If you don’t allow for enough time then the job will be rushed, steps will be missed, mistakes will be made, and you can bet the stress will cause arguments.

Instead, it’s a good idea to discuss your expectations with one another before the job even starts. When would you like to see things wrapped up, how long are you both willing to live mid-renovation, and how do you plan to handle things if they go over schedule? If you have a deadline that the renovations need to be completed by, it’s always wise to start way in advance and expect the unexpected.

Let’s say, for example, you are renovating your home so you can sell it and get a better price. Well, you want to be sure the work is completed well before you list it, so give yourself that extra lead-in time.

Don’t Tackle Every Room at Once

If your renovation plans include more than one room, you’ll want to be sure to move through things in a methodical way and tackle one room at a time. It’s important to keep some sort of normalcy in the house, so tearing up every room at once just doesn’t make sense. You’ll need to have some areas that you can go to that are quiet, relaxing, and still organized and not ripped apart. Only once you have finished one room can you move on to the next.

Set Up a Makeshift Kitchen

One of the most popular rooms to renovate in a home is the kitchen, but with doing this comes the hassle of not being able to use it. It’s wise to set up a makeshift kitchen elsewhere in the house so that you don’t find yourselves having to eat out or get takeout each and every day of the renovation project.

Know When to Step Away

If you’re the type of couple that wants to be very hands-on during the renovation, possibly even doing the work yourselves, there is nothing wrong with this approach. With that said it’s also important to know when to step away. If you allow every minute of your free time to be spent on the renovation the two of you will end up exhausted and likely become short with one another.

Many couples set out with the goal that they will work their regular full-time day job, then come home and dedicate their evenings and weekends to renovations. This may be okay for the first few days, and even the first week or so, but after that, it’s going to get really old really fast. This is exactly why stepping away, even taking a night or weekend off, is wise.

Go ahead and schedule a date night, go out to grab a bite to eat, get together with friends, catch a movie the two of you had been wanting to see, or even have a quiet renovation-free night at home.

Each of these tips is designed to help you complete your massive home renovation project with as few fights and stress as possible.