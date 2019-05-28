How to Make a Mushy Rice Useful?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A majority of people think that cooking rice is a piece of cake, but that is surely not the case. Things can get wrong very easily. It doesn’t matter how experienced you are in cooking, dishes made of rice can give you some headaches. Most likely, you, our reader, have your share of badly made rice dishes that ruined your lunch or evening. We are going to present you with how to use your mushy rice for good.

See What the Problem Is

As we said earlier in the article, all of us had some problems with mushy rice dishes at least a couple of times. As people learn from their experience, we learned how to fix a bowl of mushy rice, and we decided to share this with our readers. The first thing you should see is what the problem is. Let us see what the most common problems with rice cooking.

1. Rice Remains Hard

The cooking time length differs from the type to type of rice. The best solution for this problem is to follow the recipe. You just need to add a quarter cup of water and leave the rice for 5 minutes.

2. Rice is Cooked but too Wet

You need to dry the environment you will cook the rice in. That way you will avoid wet rice which is anything but tasty.

3. Burnt Rice

You should transfer a pot filled with rice to a container filled with water quickly. After then you just need to live it for a couple of minutes, and they transfer all the thing into another, new bowl.

4. Mushy Rice

Mushy rice is the most common problem for people who are enjoying cooking rice dishes.

Tricks That Can Save Your Rice Dish

Now, we will present you with several tricks that can save your rice dish from becoming mushy. As we said earlier, this is one of the most common problems that can occur with cooking rice.

1. Put the Mushy Rice in Microwave

Using microwave is the simplest solution for fixing mushy rice.

You should spread the rice all over the sheet.

Turn on the microwave on low, and leave it for a minute or two.

2. Drain and Cook the Mushy Rice

Draining and cooking the mushy rice is one of the easiest things you can do to save your rice dish. You should do the following things.

Drain the water from rice.

After then, return the pot filled with rice back on the cooktop.

See when the extra water evaporates from the rice and dries it out.

Leave the rice to cold out for a minute.

Your rice is ready.

3. Put Mushy Rice in the Refrigerate

Another solution to the problem is called “the cold solution”.

Spread mushy rice to the backing sheet, and cover it with parchment paper.

Put the rice in the fridge.

When it is dried out, put it in the microwave, heat it, and in the end, serve it.

4. Do some Extra Drying to Mushy Rice

This method is similar to the previous one.

Spread the rice on the baking sheet, and cover it with paper.

Put the rice in the oven, and turn it to low heat.

Monitor the whole process.

After it is dried enough, turn the oven off and leave it to cool off.

Serve the rice.

5. The Salt Method

This may be sounds unusual, but you should do the following things for fixing mushy rice.