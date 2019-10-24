6 Kitchen Essentials that You Can’t Live Without

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The kitchen is an absolutely necessary room in the house, and a spacious kitchen can hold more appliances, thus adding more convenience to your general lifestyle.

These time-saving gadgets will help you to prepare better-tasting meals, while also allowing you to spend less time preparing it. Therefore, we can’t stress enough how important it is to stock your kitchen with useful and efficient tools that will save time and energy.

Other than efficiency, you should also consider getting appliances that are durable easy to maintain. If not, you will be wasting too much time cleaning the appliances or shopping for their replacements

So, which types of appliances will help you the most?

1. Rice Cooker

A rice cooker cooks rice quickly and easily. But that’s not all.

What you probably didn’t know is that a rice cooker can be used for other purposes, so, investing in this genius machine will reap you a good reward!

You can prepare breakfast, poached eggs, fruits, boiled vegetables, meat, and even make risotto with a rice cooker. Since the rice cooker operates using electricity, and it turns off once the content is cooked, you don’t have to suffer from the constant anxiety of burning the whole house down.

Furthermore, if you want to prepare a delicious and easy broth or soup, all you have to do is insert all the vegetables and goodies into the cooker. Add some water and some flavoring and wait just a few minutes until the meal is ready!

2. Microwave

Let me know if you can find one person in 2019 who does not use a microwave. You tell me: Can you imagine a day without heating meals in the microwave?

It is needed everywhere, even in the office and school kitchen. Undoubtedly, a microwave is an essential appliance in all types of kitchens.

Heating food in the microwave prevents the formation of char and tar, therefore preventing the food byproducts that lead to cancer. In addition, you can boil vegetables much quicker inside the microwave.

Furthermore, you need a microwave to heat up leftovers or thaw frozen ingredients. Experts claim that since a microwave takes less time to cook food, the food retains more of its nutrients. What is more, a microwave uses up less energy to cook in comparison to a stove.

Here is a list of some of the delicious foods you can cook using the microwave: risotto, bacon, enchiladas, mug cake, french toast, English muffins, sandwiches, granola, dumplings, scrambled eggs, ratatouille, cinnamon rolls, mac and cheese, baked potatoes, pasta, and toasted nuts.

3. Blender

When you have a good blender, you don’t need to purchase any egg beater or mixer. Having a blender is for all purposes.

A blender will help you start the morning with a nutritious smoothie made with herbs, vegetables, nuts, fruits, and dairy of your choice. Over and above that, you can prepare soups by blending the ingredients into a nice, creamy texture before boiling them to perfection.

The blender, overall, can blend pretty much anything, even the dough for cakes and cookies. So, make sure you have a blending machine in your kitchen. You can check out blenderbabes.com for comparisons on what type of blender will best suit your needs.

4. Electric Grill

Sometimes, we just want to have grilled veggies, meat, and other edibles. An outdoor grill can be quite difficult and demanding to operate, and it is also not suited for a one-person-dining-experience.

If you want to have a quick and easy dinner with grilled kebabs, onions, tomatoes, and corn, invest your money in an indoor electric grill.

With an electric grill, you don’t have to worry about fire hazards, which is common with gas grills. Moreover, a good electric grill machine should be made of non-stick plates, so cleaning the residue becomes super easy for you.

Grilling food is also considered healthier than frying food, and the food remains soft once grilled. By the same token, if you live in a small apartment, an indoor electric grill can effortlessly prepare the perfect dinner for your friends and family.

5. Cookwares

Although the rice cooker, microwave, and grill can cook most dishes, you will still need some basic cookware to do the things the big boys can’t do.

Skillet

The skillet is classic cookware your mom and grandmother probably made frequent use of but look for one that’s nonstick to make clean-up easier. Skillets iron to food, are free of chemicals, and can even be used in the oven and stove. They’re also quite affordable and easy to use.

Stock Pot

Before the introduction of the rice cooker, people were making soups, porridges, steamed shellfish, and broths in the stockpot. The pot itself is sturdy, lasts for a very long time, and can withstand strong heat.

Casserole Dish

The casserole dish can withstand heat for an extended amount of time as well. Therefore, if you have guests coming over, your food will stay perfectly hot and savory inside the casserole dish until mealtime.

Additionally, the dish itself is decorative, so you can even serve with the casserole dish on the table. Long story short, this dish is one of the most classic, durable pots used for cooking.

6. Utensils

Besides possessing a wonderful collection of electronic gadgets and useful cookware, you must also have the necessary utensils in the kitchen. Don’t worry; even if you have only a few tools in your kitchen, they can be used for both basic and complex purposes.

Measuring Cups

Unless you are a master chef, and you have been cooking for a decade, you will need measuring cups to measure the portions of ingredients. Equally important is accurately following recipes online or in magazines by utilizing measuring cups.

Knife Set

Consider getting a good-quality set of ceramic chef knives. They won’t form rust, can last longer than their steel alternatives, and can cut vegetables and fruits in very thin slices.

Furthermore, these knives are immune to corrosion by caustic and acidic materials. They also stay sharp for a very long time and look fabulous on your kitchen counter!

Flatware

Flatwares are must-haves in the kitchen, whether you prefer to have the silver ones or the more ecological option, bamboo. You will definitely save money if you decide to purchase bamboo flatware.

Bamboo utensils are strong, durable, affordable, environment-friendly, 100% biodegradable, and won’t cause any allergic reactions. Considering all these benefits, you should go get yourself a gorgeous collection of bamboo cutlery.

All in All

In reality, we need more than a few electronic machines, cookware, and cutlery and knife sets to be able to cook whatever we want to. For example, you need a potato peeler to peel the skin of vegetables and some fruits. On the other hand, in order to open a wine bottle, you will need a corkscrew, and to open a can of beans, you need a can opener.

It is not difficult to get these simple tools from a local store and keep them in your kitchen drawer to use when you need them.

One further note: Dinnerware is also one of the most significant items you should have in your kitchen.

Having a delightful collection of cups, wine glasses, regular glasses, plates, bowls, and serving dishes will add more value to your kitchen.

We hope you were able to learn some quick and easy strategies to upgrade your kitchen by assembling some useful and essential commodities.