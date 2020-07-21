How to Make a Girl Squirt – Learn How to Give Her First and Most Electrifying Orgasm

Mmm…Squirt! The forbidden fountain of pleasure hidden deep inside the love organ of every woman! The volcanic eruption of everlasting satisfaction that your girl would beg for night and day while you enjoy the full control of the game at your fingertips (literally)!

What’s Squirting? (Some Perceptions and the Truth)

As a guy, who has been video-watching women ejaculating streams of liquid from their vaginas, you may consider it a normal or standard way by which they attain the pleasure peak. Even though squirting equates to immeasurable pleasure, it is definitely not a ‘usual’ or ‘easy-to-reach’ act for most of the women. As for them, it is like a strong urge to pee, something which instills in them the emotions of fear, embarrassment, and being judged.

Interestingly, many believe squirting a myth. For them, the pleasure-flaunting women in those videos actually fake the act. Though, it is not completely wrong to say that most of the emotions in those visuals are indeed forged. So, what’s the reality?

Sticking to the scientific explanations, squirting is neither peeing nor fake. It is as true to reality as orgasm and ejaculation in men. Ahh! That gives us the right terms to define squirting. You can call it female ejaculation or squirting orgasm and that’s the apt way to define and understand it.

Enters G-Spot – the Mystery-laden Zone

For decades, the existence of G-spot – the ultimate erogenous part of vagina – has been under an unending debate. Now that the spot is a well-accepted part of the vaginal anatomy, it also serves as the explanation for why do women squirt. When stimulated, the G-spot responds involuntarily and squirts a fluid. Here, the mystery deepens!

The stimulation causes the G-spot to swell with blood and not with any fluid. So, from where does the fluid come into (rather, out of) the picture? Introducing the Skene’s gland – another participant in the game! Resting at the rear of the G-spot, the gland swells up due to the collection of the fluid which is ultimately squirted out.

Now because you can’t feel or access the gland directly, you need to stimulate the G-spot, which in turn stimulates the gland, in order to make her squirt. That’s what you need to earn. That’s what you are about to learn. So, let’s get started.

Squirting Preparations (for You)

To tempt her, to help her shed her inhibitions, to prepare her, you have to be that perfect squirting partner. Here’s how to get prepared for it:

Groom Yourself: Women love to go intimate with well-groomed men. Your spiny facial hair or bad body odors may turn her off quickly for any kind of sexual advances, let alone squirting. What’s most important is to get your fingernails trimmed and keep your fingers and palms baby soft. A coarse touch to an organ as sensitive as a vagina may put an end to the story before it begins.

Tune Your Mentality: You know it is natural for men to turn beasty while realizing they have control of the game. To a major extent, yes! You have that control, but don’t try to misuse it. Rather, fine-tune your thought process to put it in the right direction. Coach yourself to behave like a gentleman – you would love her, show care and affection, make her feel comfortable. But, don’t forget to mix a bit of the dominant side of your masculinity as women yearn for it. In fact, she would want you to command her, do things like softy pushing her on the bed.

Squirting Preparations (for the Environment)

The right kind of environment can dramatically enhance the pleasure quotient in this game of squirting. Find out how to set the mood right for an unforgettable encounter:

Keep It Tidy: No clutters, no unpleasant odors, and no distractions! Keep the bedroom as well as the bathroom and toilet clean. Use room fresheners (prefer lavender) to build the atmosphere right.

Play Some Music: Soft romantic and most importantly, relaxing tunes can add great value to the ambiance. Don’t miss on some passionate sensuous numbers that can ignite the flame of passion.

Dim the Lights: Any kind of sexual rendezvous can be turned exciting by keeping the lighting low. Candles can be a good addition to the dim lights to get the right feel.

Squirting Preparations (to Prepare Her)

Women desire sex as much as men do. Still, there are certain concerns, inhibitions and fears related or unrelated to lovemaking that may hold them back. Remember the simple fact that neither your girl nor would you reach the desired pleasure if you force it on her. Here’s what you need to do:

Make Her Relax and Comfortable: For this, don’t mind being her agony aunt. Find out are there any issues she currently faces. It could be anything. She might be depressed or stressed out due to some ongoing problems in her life. Talk to her, offer solutions, hold her hands, and tell her you are with her through every thick and thin. In short, drain out the mental clutter so that she not only relaxes but feel comfortable with your presence around.

Build Trust: Maybe she was earlier with a guy who was terrible in bed. Maybe she experienced pain, discomfort up to the level of trauma at the hands of her ex. The nasty memories from her past experiences might haunt her to date and she is apprehensive about surrendering to your advances. Take time to get into her good books before you try anything like squirting. Convince her to share her fears with you. Show her how her pleasure is the first priority for you.

Address Her Concerns: Women who are inexperienced in sexual practices, and that too something as advanced as unconventional as squirting, often have concerns like STIs (sexually transmitted infections) and UTIs (urinary tract infections). Why not share with her the information from genuine sources about how being safe leads to nothing but unbound ecstasy. Tell her how safety is what you would take care of while making love to her.

And, the Ultimate Fear of Peeing: Chances are extremely high that she, when about to explode, mistakenly considers squirting as the urge to pee. Ohh…she would hold back immediately, making all your hard work go in vain. An obvious trick to prevent this from happening is asking her to pee before even getting started. So, when she exclaims ‘Wait! I need to pee’ in the middle of the act, simply remind her that she just peed and this is something else building up.

Things to Keep Handy

Another important part of squirting preparations is to arrange the following items before the session:

Old Sheet or Towel: Your girl might squirt loads of fluids. If you don’t want your new bed sheet to be in mess, replace it with an old one or cover it with a towel. However, make sure you do it before she arrives. You don’t wish to make her feel embarrassed about causing the mess, right?

Lubricant: While saliva or her natural wetness may provide the necessary lubrication, you still can’t afford to take a chance. Buy a basic water-based lube (consider its quality, choose an authentic one with no bad chemicals) as it might make things easier for you and exciting for her.

Fluids: No, no! Not those fluids! Your girl is likely to feel exhausted or dehydrated to the core after ejaculating. Give her some water or fresh juices to drink and replenish her lost stock. Who knows you both indulge in other sessions! Hydration would be required for that, isn’t it?

Starting, Accomplishing and Concluding the Game in 4 Steps

Let’s begin with the real thing. How you are going to do it like a pro? Well! Before elaborating on the 4 steps of taking her to the heavens, remember three things:

Buy a Lot of Time: It might turn out to be a long session, especially if you want to make it the real special one.

And a Lot of Patience: It is one of the most desired aspects of a real man’s personality. You don’t want to goof up and leave her and yourself annoyed. Be patient, allow the game to follow its sweet course of action and you won’t feel disappointed at the end.

Manage the Time Well: Isn’t time management very important to succeed in anything? Why not apply the same golden rule to those special moments as well? So, how to divide the entire session’s time? You will find out!

Finally, it’s time for revelations.

Step 1: Build Up the Excitement with Foreplay

Men who go down straightaway are dull, boring, rather mean and unyielding for most of the women. You need to turn her on, make her horny, and prompt the need and desires in her to bring out her complete involvement. For terrific foreplay, here are some things you can try:

Tease Her (manage about 20-30 minutes): Perform a striptease, especially if you have a great physique worth flaunting. Take time to undress her slowly. Let your warm breath do the trick.

Be Verbal (throughout the session): Praise her for her beauty, her hair, her lips, and everything else. Switch to light naughty remarks (‘you are so hot right now’ or ‘you are turning me on’). It would initiate the sexual tension in her.

Conquer Her Erogenous Territory (spend another 15-20 minutes here): No! The common erogenous zones in her are not what you should target. Take away your attention from her vagina and breasts (it’s difficult, we know!) and explore other sensitive zones. Her naval, her ears, especially the temple area, her toes, her neck, and back of the neck and lower back are some of the areas stimulating which can make her go weak instantly. Watch out for her responses and focus more on the zones playing where intensifies her reactions.

How about an Erotic Massage (15-20 minutes would be enough)? Come on, you don’t need to be a professional for that. We have a little bit of masseur in all of us. What’s important is to choose aromatic and relaxing oil that would prepare her physically as well as mentally. Be gentle (and a bit dominant, remember?) throughout the foreplay.

Step 2: Locate Her G-Spot

It is not at all tricky if you follow the instructions carefully. The ultimate pleasure zone called G-spot is located inside the vagina on its front (anterior) wall. About 1-3 inches inside her vagina and there you are! Some say it feels like a raspberry while others experience it as the surface of a walnut. It is rubbery and spongy in texture and almost of the size of a bean. Just stimulate it a bit and it would swell up with blood.

So, how would you locate it?

Make her lie on her back and slowly spread her legs.

The best idea is to start it off with cunnilingus (devote 5-10 minutes here). It would not only make her aroused and wet but would also add to her sexual want.

Lubricate your fingers and palm as well as her clitoris and vagina. The lube’s amount would depend on her natural wetness.

Insert your middle finger in the vagina up to 2-3 inches and look for the walnut-like surface on its front wall. It is quite possible that as soon as you touch it, your girl might lend out a sigh or respond in some other way. Then you know that you have hit the treasure.

Step 3: Massage G-Spot Using the Right Technique

Now, the real game begins. Now, the actual test of how well you mastered the squirting technique starts. You need to know that there is more than one way to massage the G-spot and it would be great if you keep on switching from one to another randomly. At the same time, notice her response on every single technique to decide which one works the best. Let’s summarize the most popular squirting techniques:

Beckoning Gesture: The most recommended technique is to curl up your finger and rub the spongy G-spot while making a ‘come here’ gesture. You can start with your middle finger and after a few strokes add your ring finger to the game as well. If you have hit the right spot, she would take no time to blow up.

Tap the Spot: Next, you may start taping the G-spot as if you are operating a push button. The best part of this technique is that it would slowly build up the pleasure and your girl would not squirt anytime soon.

Make a Whirlpool: You must have seen how her nipples get erect when you make circular motions around them. In the same way, when you move your fingers in the same motion over the G-spot, she is most likely to satisfaction on her face.

Make a Whirlpool: You must have seen how her nipples get erect when you make circular motions around them. In the same way, when you move your fingers in the same motion over the G-spot, she is most likely to satisfaction on her face. Stimulate G-Spot and Clitoris Together: It would increase the pleasure twofold. The clitoris is another sensitive organ that when stimulated generates the waves of intense pleasure across her body. To double the treat, sit beside her and insert your fingers in her vagina with an inverted hand. That would bring your palm over her clit. As you massage her G-spot with fingers, your palm would automatically massage the clit.

An added advantage of this technique is that it would save your arm the fatigue due to its continuous use. Your arm would rest on her body as your palm gets locked over her vagina. Alternatively, you can use the fingers of your second hand to rub the clitoris.

Before and while applying any of these techniques:

Lick her vagina for few minutes before inserting your fingers as it would make her wet and horny as well.

Know how much pressure is enough to massage the G-spot with your fingers. While many women blast even at a little pressure, others demand really extreme pressure to get relieved.

Experiment with the speed at which you execute massaging. Again, the match between speed and pleasure may differ from one woman to another.

Try different positions as you don’t know the one that gives her the maximum pleasure. Apart from sitting between her legs or beside her, another good position is to lie on your back and make her lie on her back over you. An exciting position is the ‘inverted spiderman’ pose in which her head hangs over the bed’s rim while her butts are raised a little bit.

Extend the foreplay. Massage her breasts, nibble her ears, lick her neck, brush her shoulders and keep on whispering things to her.

Ohh! Did we forget to mention the time management part? Well! Why worry? Allow her plenty of time for being on cloud nine.

Signs that She is Enjoying/Heading to the Climax

Everyone likes feedback! In an activity like this, feedback from your woman would help you to continue, get better or change the plan. Does her body emit signs during the course? Yes! When she is enjoying every bit of it, and which also means that you are on the right track, she would:

Roll her eyes up

Press her lips with her teeth

Arch her back backward

Make all kind of moans and sounds

And when the climax is near, she would:

Breath heavily

Scream in pleasure

Turn extremely wet

Tell you to stop as she wants to pee (remember, if she peed before the session, just continue doing it. Tell her you are fine with whatever the outcome would be)

Fingers Are Best But Not the Only Tool

Don’t forget that you have a lot of other things for that beautiful hole to spurt out the pleasure juices. Experimenting with all those things can push her into the world of pure bliss. Here’s how:

Sex and Squirt: Women can squirt during intercourse. If you are able to hit her G-spot with your penis, you can make it two times the fun for her. And that’s good news for guys with average sizes. Just insert your penis 2-3 inches inside to stroke her spot and she would never complain about your length is average. What’s important is to choose the right intercourse positions to make her squirt. Spooning, doggy style, her legs on your shoulder, and penetrating with her butts raised a bit are some of the positions that work.

Sex Toys: You and your girl would be excited to discover dildos and vibrators designed specifically for G-spot stimulation. Then, there are toys that can stimulate G-spot and clit at the same time. A great way to amplify the fun! Check Out these hand-picked machines reviewed and rated by Twerking Butt.

Oral Stimulation: Getting your face drenched with her squirt can be kinky and erotic. If you are up for it, all you need to do is let your tongue subordinate your fingers in the act (we bet you must have watched it in those videos). Start to eat her vagina while your fingers continue playing with her G-spot. Splash! Splash! You did it right.

Step 4: The After Play (very important)

Your girl just had her life’s first squirting climax (or at least the best one to date, hopefully!). What next? Don’t be that mean guy. Recognize what she wants next that could be:

Talking to her (spare 10-15 minutes). She might be embarrassed about the mess she just created (she might think that way). Just tell her how much you loved it and praise her for being such a performer.

Cuddling her (10-15 minutes again or more if you want). She craves it crazily. Doing it with the man who gave her so much pleasure would make her feel full, complete, and satisfied.

The game’s not over yet. Discover if she wants an intercourse session (if you made her squirt with fingers). Is yes, agree to it (of course, you are game for it).

Squirting FAQs

How to Help Her Distinguish Squirting from Peeing?

Simple! Make her read the scientific research which accomplishes that squirt is colorless and odorless, unlike pee. If that’s not enough, you can convince her to squirt first in a bathroom so that she is not worried about spoiling the bedroom space.

Do All Women Squirt and Identically?

The research says that almost every woman on this planet is capable of squirting. However, a woman squirts or not depends on her knowledge and willingness and the technique of her partner.

Not every woman squirts the same way. While some of them explode instantly, others may take time. The amount of fluid ejaculated might also vary as while some squirts huge loads others may ejaculate the quantity that may go unnoticed. Going further, many women may experience multiple squirting orgasms in one single session.

Why Do People Say that Squirting is Healthy?

Apart from producing bursts of thunderous joy, squirting also generates a great sense of satisfaction that can be healthy physically as well as mentally. Just like sex, squirting allows the body to reduce stress levels and produce ‘feel good’ hormones.

Moreover, it is one good practice to make the love bond between a couple healthier and stronger. It not only improve the trust level but also promotes emotional attachment between the two. As it happens, the happiness and joy thus achieved further contributes towards the overall sense of well-being.

How Do I Help Her Improve in Squirting?

Did you read above how to make her relax and comfortable as well as trust you? Those are some of the important steps to help her improve in the act. In addition, there are certain exercises like the kegel exercise that can prepare her vaginal muscles to squirt better.

Above all, a lot would depend on your efforts and techniques. Practice each of the techniques and tips you learned above to find out which one brings the best out of her. Help her squirt in various positions, using a variety of sex toys and at different places. Don’t let it become monotonous and keep on adding spice to it.

What If She Refuses to Be a Part of It?

If your woman is not into it, there are two ways to follow – either respect her preferences and don’t force her or gradually change her perceptions by winning her trust. If you choose the former, there are many other ways to enjoy the game of lovemaking. Switch to them!

For the latter, start by finding the reason behind it. Don’t hesitate to make her read about it or show her some videos. She might develop an interest in it. If that happens, you have to take every step carefully so that she doesn’t back off.

What If the Attempts Fail Repeatedly?

There can be many reasons behind it. First, you are not following the right technique/pressure/speed/position that stimulates the G-spot enough to squirt. Try to figure out what’s going wrong.

Second, your girl is still not convinced about it and she is holding it back. If you are too willing to do it, put in some more effort to bring in her willingness. Third, you are just not letting it out at the climax point. Remember that your fingers, or the penis/toys, might be blocking the fluid to come out. It can turn off your girl to a point that she might not agree for it ever in the future.

Is There Anything Like Squirt Stacking?

Yes! Then, why didn’t we talk about it earlier? Because it is an advanced squirting technique that only a few guys can master. We wanted you to practice and get pro in normal squirting and then try this one.

Squirt stacking is when a guy stops immediately before the climax point. And, he does it not once, not twice but a number of times. When finally it happens, after she feels being on the edge and begs for it, there is no experience comparable to it.

What If She Gets Addicted to It?

Well! You asked for it. You wanted her to be on your fingertips and that’s what has happened. Enjoy it along with many other things. After all, there is no limit to what a couple can achieve in the game of intimacy.

No matter how long your relationship survives! Helping her squirt would indeed be one of the everlasting memories you both would keep on cherishing for the entire life. And! When you are a master in it, remember there is no dearth of patrons for it.