How to make your apartment the cosiest place on earth

Just moved into your new apartment, and need to feel yourself like home? Or maybe you just need some changes in your current place, to make it warmer and inviting?

Try our 6 tips and tricks to create a space you and your beloved ones will be glad to come home to!

Paint your walls

If your room seems to be dull and you have two days off, you can start painting your walls! This small makeover isn’t very demanding – all you have to prepare is a bucket of paint, brush or a roller and a piece of foil to cover your belongings. Painting can be fun, especially when done in a good company! Remember to save at least two days, so you can put multiple layers to cover the walls completely and let the paint dry. Now decide the colour! Changing colour from worn-off white to any bold one can really make a difference. Consider painting the room in two contrasting colours – don’t be shy!

Play with the light

Using the play of delicate light instead of bright, white flash coming straight from your ceiling will transform your living room (and any other place) into the cosy space where you and your loved ones want to spend lovely time wrapped up in the blankets. Put a few lamps in the corners, with translucent lampshades to give your room some discreet light. Go all-in with some candles here and there – use them during cosy evening spent at home. You will see how this easy trick will change the look of your apartment from pretty much regular to super cosy!

Bring some plants in

Some greenery killed nobody – it even lets you breathe with cleaner air. Some pot plants will make your space look nicer, especially if you put the greens into pretty flowerpots. If you painted your walls in a bold, bright colour, try pots to be subdued, not competitive. To start with, put in some plants that are easy to maintain – with no need for special environment or everyday care. It will make your plan of making a cosy apartment closer to success! If you are not into being a crazy plant lady or man, go for artificial plants and flowers. They might look as good as the real ones, and need literally zero care!

Pop some bright colour

You can easily bright up your space by doing almost nothing – just popping some bright coloured details every here and there. Keeping your furniture simple? How about putting one unique, bizarre armchair in sharp colour? It will bring the joy out of the space. Or maybe even easier and cheaper – try some flea market finds like lamps, posters or decorations in bright, happy colours! Addons like this will definitely stand out, especially if you keep the whole area rather classy.

Use some custom printed fabric

The idea of custom and unique design might seem snobbish and expensive. Nothing more wrong! Custom textiles with your own print will make your interior look cosy, nice and stylish. Think of some throw pillows on the couch or colorful curtains made of custom fabric. A good idea for decorating your bedroom is to sew some bedcover or even the whole bedding using some natural fabric printed with trendy design. "Wow effect" guaranteed, as well as curious questions of your friends asking where did you get this awesome fabric. Fabric printing is for everyone, and it's cheaper than you think.

Decorate your walls

Plain, white walls that look dull and boring? Try decorating them with some frames, posters and anything you like! Photos of your friends and family might be good to start with, and when you catch the wall decorating bug, you might end up buying posters and putting them into frames. Maybe some movie posters or art reproductions? Choose a theme and create a space with your favourite motif!

Here it is, your brand new, but free of renovation loan apartment! Good luck with your house refreshing and don’t hesitate to be brave and go on with your own ideas!