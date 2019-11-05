What Are the Most Popular Tamil Music Festivals in India?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Tamil Nadu is known around the world for its magnificent festivals, bright skills, temples celebrations, outlined with rangolis, and a plethora of high-quality festival food. If you are a lover of these festivals, we are pleased to announce that we are going to present you with seven festivals of Tamil Nadu that can be a perfect thing to visit, when in India. Without further ado, let us begin.

Pongal

The first on our list is Pongal. This is one of the most important harvest festivals that are celebrated by the residents of Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated from the thirteenth till the sixteenth of January. The real aim of this festival is to show appreciation to the Sun God for providing enough energy to the earth to produce enough food. The tradition is to cook the first rice that was harvested that season, and it is offered as a tribute to the God of Sun. The name of that dish is Pongal that become very popular over time in the south of the country. This is a meal that is cooked during the majority of the festivals. The main Pongal is on the day after, and its name is Thai Pongal. That day, all of the people are dressed in traditional clothes, and couples are throwing vessels that were previously used for the Puja. Offerings contain coconuts and sugar canes.

Thaipusam

Thaipusam is a festival that is celebrated on a full moon day. This holiday marks the birthday of Shiva’s younger son, Lord Subramaniam. This is a day when religious people keep their vows and make new ones. They are praying to their lord, and when their wishes are granted, they are keeping their vows. This holiday is a day that is marking the penance of the people. Even though this is a festival that marks the penance of the people, it doesn’t mean that there is no music present at this one. If you are a lover of Tamil music, you’ll be pleased to know that there is a website that can help you prepare for these music festivals. If you are more interested in this topic, you can check Masstamilan.

Tamil New Year’s Day

This festival is known as Puthandu. This is a Tamil New year that is celebrated in the middle of April. The first day of the new Tamil year is celebrated as women produce beautiful Kolams that are placed at the house entrance. This is the time of the year when flowers bloom on the Neem, and mangoes are hanging from Mango trees. These two items are used often for celebrating these days. People spend this holiday looking at items like Betel leaves, fruits, nuts, and gold. On this day, people are dressed in new clothes and they are eating food that is made, especially for that day.

The Last Words

If you are a lover of Tamil music, you will be pleased to see this list of ours. We hope that you will have a perfect time while visiting them.