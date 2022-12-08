Most people hope to start and run successful businesses at some point. Among the many companies you can start, bars or breweries are among the most successful. However, most people who want to open bars or breweries do not know what to do to get started.

If you are among them, chances are that you have thought about your business name and concept. However, you are not sure about some of the most essential details. Things like getting permits, obtaining funding, and modes of operations are not yet clear to you.

The truth is that operating a successful brewery or bar can be rewarding and lucrative. You, however, need to conduct research and ensure that you have followed the correct steps when starting.

Here is how to open your own bar or brewery and make a great profit;

Prepare a Business Plan

Failing to plan for your bar or brewery business is planning to fail. A lack of planning for this kind of business can prove to be expensive, especially if you cannot fix problems later. This is what makes a business plan important.

A business plan allows you to capture all details of your bar or brewery, including the minor ones. You also need to understand that these details can change with time and affect the performance of your bar or brewery.

In addition, writing a winning business plan is essential in helping you to identify any loopholes in your business. You can fix these loopholes before opening your bar or brewery to reduce the chances of failure. Ensure that you have your goals and how to achieve them in your business plan.

Choose a Business Structure

The structure of your business is one of the most important decisions you will have to make when starting a bar or brewery business. You need to choose whether your new business will be a corporation, partnership, or sole proprietorship.

Ensure that you have chosen a structure that meets your requirements. Even though partnerships and sole proprietorships are easier compared to corporations, you will be liable for the business’s debts and lawsuits. This means that you might have to forfeit personal property to cover losses in your business.

A corporation or LLC, on the other hand, are entities that take all the business liabilities. These business structures are best suited for people who would not like a personal liability when running their bars or breweries. For instance, if a member of staff is involved in an accident, they will not sue you, but the business.

Trademark Your Business Logo and Name

You will need to trademark your business logo and name to ensure that they are protected within your location or even beyond. For this to be effective, ensure that you have registered with the relevant authorities.

For instance, those opening their bars or breweries in the United States should register with USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office). However, it is important to note that this is a complicated process that might require the involvement of a trademark attorney.

Before starting this process, ensure that you have a copyright from your logo designers or any other person who helps you to come up with the business logo and name.

Choose The Perfect Location

Location plays a very important role in the success of your bar or brewery business. You need to ensure that you have chosen the best location that allows your bar or brewery to thrive. This will, however, be dictated by a couple of factors.

Some of the things you need to look at when choosing a location include zoning restrictions, parking and accessibility, demographics, rental costs, style, and utility costs. Your style determines the customers your business will attract. Check out the top nightclubs and bars in London when determining your style.

Zoning restrictions are important since some areas might have restrictions barring people from operating bars or breweries. Parking and accessibility are also important. Your customers should not find it difficult to locate your bar or brewery.

In addition to the location, you need to ensure that the building you will be using is the right fit for your business. You might have to repair or change a couple of things to match your requirements.

Get All Required Licenses

Different areas might require entrepreneurs to obtain different licenses when opening a bar or brewery. You, therefore, need to ensure that you have all the required licenses to be on the right side of the law.

You need licenses for different things when running a bar or brewery. For instance, you might require a license to play music, and other licenses to serve food and alcohol. Some licenses might be complicated to get, while others are straightforward.

Others might cost you a lot of money. Make sure that you are prepared for the entire process. If you do not get all the required licenses, you might have to close your bar or brewery even after investing so much money to open it.

Invest in Software to Keep Everything Running Smoothly Behind the Scenes

Running a bar or brewery is not a walk in the park. Many processes need to be tracked to ensure that everything runs as expected. For instance, you need to keep tabs on things like beer processing, inventory, sales, and reporting, among others.

Doing this manually can be overwhelming. In addition, manual processes have high chances of errors and might leave your bar or brewery exposed to failure. Fortunately, technological advancement has created solutions that allow you to avoid manual processes.

Instead of manual processes, you can get an all-in-one application for breweries at Ollie. This application allows you to manage payments, inventory, order processing, customer relationships, reporting, and beer production from a single platform.

In addition to the software, you also need to get all the equipment required for the operations of your bar or brewery.

Depending on the size of the business, you might require different types of equipment. Ensure that you get the right ones.

Hire Excellent Staff

Your bar or brewery business will have a high chance of failing if you hire the wrong staff members. You need to look for people who are motivated, excited to grow with your business, and creative at the same time.

You might also have to train them to ensure that they possess the right skills to help your bar or brewery to succeed and make a great profit. When hiring, look at the personality and skills of your potential hires. You can look at some great job boards for talented staff.

After getting the right staff to open your bar or brewery with, you can use them to get more employees as you expand. This is because chances are that they have a network of great candidates that you can rely on. Ensure that all your staff members are motivated to keep working for the success of your bar or brewery.

Start Operations

Now that you have followed all the steps discussed above and put everything in place, you can start operations. The first few months might not be easy, but as long as you are doing everything the right way, you will make a great profit within no time.