How to propel your social media page to a new level

If you’re having a small or large scale business, there’s possibly zero chance you’re not on social media in some way, shape or form.

But can you distinguish how many brands have an active and growing social media presence?

And how many of them are just sort of there?

A harsh reality check: You can’t expect much from social media when you publish random links, and mention a couple of folks and call it a day.

The structure is all about social media. According to Mofluid and their guide here, you need a great content calendar that stands out across all the channels.

Also if you’re struggling for followers and stuck on what to do with your accounts, don’t be discouraged. We’ve all been there, that’s why we’re going to cover some bite-sized tips any brand can follow to grow their social media appearance right away.

Set SMART Goals

Why have you started on social media in the first place? – If one of your answers include, “Huh…” or “Well, everyone is there!” you might have a problem.

There is no doubt of importance of Digital Marketing and its various channels. For more details, Disseminate Digital wrote a nice blog post detailing everything.

Looking at SMART goals it has been around for multiple decades, but they are that important to your social media presence, even today.

In short, brands should set goals that are specific, relevant, achievable, measurable and time-bound. An example of a good SMART goal for social media is certainly something like “We’ll push our Facebook engagement by 30% by the end of the second quarter.”

Specific – Channel of central communication has been declared in this case Facebook, alongside the given metric (engagement).”

Measurable – The response rate can be measured in Facebook Insights.”

Achievable – The aim is fairly possible regarding the given amount of time.”

Relevant – Obvious relevant metric to our overall engagement goals.”

Time – The aim must be addressed and completed by the second quarter.”

Pushing your social media efforts to a concrete goal helps you avoid the trap of aimless posting.

Know your audience

After you’ve set your goals, you need to outline your target audience.

Breaking down your audience will help you learn out the following:

Which social media platforms sites they’re most active

Your posting schedule

Type of content

Brand’s voice

Information in your profiles

An increasing number of brands spin their wheels because they don’t publish content that resonates with a defined audience. Spend some time looking at your audience personas and understanding what their biggest challenges are and what brands they already interact on social.

Be Human

Okay, this is an important one.

One of the largest mistakes to make on social media is being portrayed as a faceless corporation with absolutely zero personality. In modern times of transparency, people yearn to get to know your company on a more personal and sincere level.

Many brands today crack jokes and aren’t scared to talk to their followers like they would their friends. Revealing a human side of your business means showing off the faces behind your social feeds.

Focus on providing help over selling

Although social selling is highly on the rise, rarely your presence should be all about that “hard sell”.

Of course, if you’re an eCommerce it makes sense to push offers and deals to your audience. What’s more important is answering queries of followers whether through replies or constant content marketing.

If you’re followers post a question, you should respond in an appropriate time.

And if you’re followers seem to be particularly concerned about a problem you should create content that speaks directly to it.

By offering helpful solutions to problems instead of just promoting your products all the time, you’re saying that your company is an authority and potentially earning a long-term and faithful customer.

To conclude

To break the truth, there is no “secret” way or a solution for an amazing social media presence. Rather there are multiple small-scale tips you can apply that can help you in pushing your marketing goals.

If you can stick to them, you’re already way ahead of the game!