How to Put the Spark Back in Your Long-Term Relationship

Long-term relationships can be filled with love and joy, but it’s also completely natural for the spark in your relationship to fade over the months and years you spend with your partner. With comfort and familiarity also comes boredom and the flat feeling that things just aren’t as exciting as they used to be. If the fire between you and your partner isn’t flickering quite as high as it used to, that doesn’t mean your relationship is failing or even that there’s anything wrong with it at all. No matter how happy you are in your relationship and no matter how much you love your partner, it’s easy to get into a static routine after several months or years together and realize that things just aren’t as exciting as they once were.

Whether the spark between you and your partner is just starting to fade or has been extinguished for a while, it’s never too late to get it back. These simple tips can help you strengthen the spark between you and your partner to add more fun and excitement to your relationship without diminishing the love and trust you’ve built in your long-term partnership.

Add Some Excitement in the Bedroom

Long-term relationships are about a lot more than sex, but adding some excitement to your life in the bedroom can be an effective way to jumpstart your relationship and put a spark back into it.

You don’t have to do anything crazy or try anything that makes either of you uncomfortable. Making your life in the bedroom more exciting can be as simple as buying brand new sexy lingerie for yourself or your partner (browse a wide selection of high-end styles from online luxury lingerie retailer HauteFlair.com) or making plans to spend an uninterrupted lazy Sunday together without leaving your bed.

Don’t Forget to Flirt

Flirting is one of the most exciting and fun parts of a new relationship, but it’s, unfortunately, one of the first things that start to disappear once you get more comfortable around your partner over time. If you’ve let flirting fade from your relationship, it can be difficult to start flirting with your partner again in a way that feels natural and doesn’t seem forced.

It’s okay if starting to flirt with your long-term partner again doesn’t feel completely natural. Let it feel a little forced or a little silly. Just make it a point to flirt regularly anyway, whether it’s in the form of instigating witty banter with your partner or sending them a salacious text message in the middle of the afternoon. Letting yourself feel vulnerable and maybe even a little silly with your partner as you both make an effort to put flirting back into your relationship can help bring the two of you closer together in addition to fanning the flames between you.

Try Something New

This might seem obvious, but trying new things with your partner is one of the easiest and most foolproof ways to put the spark back in your relationship. When you first started seeing your partner, everything was new. All of this unfamiliarity is a big part of what makes new relationships feel so exciting and like such an adventure. Once you’ve been with the same person for a long time, you both fall into a routine together and nothing really feels new or exciting anymore.

Trying something new with your partner can help re-ignite those feelings of excitement and unfamiliarity that made your relationship feel like such an adventure when it was brand new. Anything from trying a cooking class together to embarking on a spontaneous weekend getaway to an unfamiliar place can count as something new to try with your partner—just as long as you’re doing it together.